Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
The polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
KEVN
Sturgis welcomes additional Habitat homes
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KEVN
Sturgis offers prizes to shoppers during holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With soaring food prices across the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about six-thousand meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on fifteen hundred,” Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace stated.
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
kotatv.com
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
newscenter1.tv
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
KEVN
Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
KEVN
Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.
KEVN
Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many teens have cell phones and dosomething.org says it is the most common source of cyberbullying. The focus for years has been on prevention and facts in high schools, but now more middle school students have cell phones. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the first Thursday of November, International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying.
KEVN
Preston Iverson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After shutting out Aberdeen Roncalli 28-0 last week the Hot Springs football team will take on Elk Point-Jefferson in Friday’s semifinals. The Bison will count on senior quarterback Preston Iverson to deliver another big game. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
kotatv.com
Deadlines set for evidence, witnesses for James Jumping Eagle trial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadlines are set for evidence and testimony to be presented---before the trial of a man accused of murdering a Rapid City woman begins. This is part of the ongoing court proceeding for 47-year old James Jumping Eagle---he’s facing charges in the death of Reta McGovern in February 2021.
Comments / 0