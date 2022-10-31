Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
NBC Miami
JPMorgan's Blockchain Unit CEO Says Consumer Protection Needs to Be a Priority in Digital Asset Projects
JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings successfully conducted transactions in tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, one of various blockchain initiatives kicked off by the Singapore government. JPMorgan's digital assets unit CEO, Umar Farooq, told CNBC in an interview that a lot of time was...
NBC Miami
Paypal Drops on Light Revenue Forecast for Q4
PayPal shares fell more than after hours despite beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. PayPal's Q4 revenue estimate of $7.38 billion was light of Wall Street's expectations. The company said it's working with Apple to enhance its offerings for PayPal and Venmo. PayPal shares fell more...
NBC Miami
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
NBC Miami
Qualcomm Shares Fall on Weak First-Quarter Outlook
Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell Thursday, a day after the company reported weak first-quarter guidance and said it started a hiring freeze in the current quarter. But the company lowered guidance for calendar year 2022 handset volumes, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. In notes to clients after the report, several analysts seemed...
NBC Miami
Twilio Tumbles After Issuing a Soft Quarterly Revenue Projection
Twilio's quarterly revenue projection was softer than analysts had been looking for. The company added about 5,000 active customer accounts in the quarter. Twilio shares fell as much as 20% in extended trading on Thursday after the cloud communications software maker announced third-quarter results that gave a soft revenue outlook.
NBC Miami
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
