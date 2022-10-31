Lindsay Lohan gave Mean Girls fans an early Christmas gift on Friday (Nov. 4) with the release of her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” The song is part of the soundtrack for Lindsay’s upcoming Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, but fans of the 2004 teen comedy know it as the song that Cady (Lohan), Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacy Chabert), and Karen (Amanda Seyfried) danced to during the Winter Talent show. A faulty CD player almost ruined the dance before Cady’s quick thinking resulted in a school-wide singalong and a successful performance.

