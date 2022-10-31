Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Rain is likely for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your Friday will bring another day of 80s with a nice amount of sunshine. However, a strong storm system will impact the Southern Plains on Friday, and there will be a heightened risk for severe storms. This system will be moving towards us for Saturday, but some of the “severe weather essentials” will fade out before it arrives. So, for now, it doesn’t look like severe storms will be a big concern for us. However, rain is likely for Saturday...and it could be moderate to heavy at times.
WTOK-TV
Hello sunshine!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds have dominated the sky since the weekend. So, it’s nice that the sun will make a comeback for our Hump Day! The upper-level disturbance that led to a cloudy / gloomy start to our week (and the month) moves away. High pressure will be the main influence on our weather Wednesday...leading to stable conditions and sunshine. Temps will respond to all of the sunshine as they climb above the average into the upper 70s. Similar weather is on deck for Thursday.
WTOK-TV
Perfect picnic weather to celebrate National Sandwich Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today is National Sandwich Day, what better way to celebrate than to enjoy a picnic outside under beautiful blue skies? We can expect comfortable temperatures all day, with wind speeds over the area between 3-10 mph. Great weather conditions to find you a nice shaded area and enjoy your lunch. Temperatures as we near lunchtime are in the mid 70s. We can expect high temperatures today in the lower 80s between our 2pm and 4pm hours.
WTOK-TV
Hurricane Lisa is the 6th hurricane of the season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What we knew as TS Lisa is now Hurricane Lisa making the storm the 6th named hurricane of the season. Lisa is not expected to impact the U.S. However, hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday morning for parts of Honduras. Life-threatening storm surge is possible over parts of Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. Flash flooding is also possible as Hurricane Lisa moves closer inland over Central America. Lisa is expected to make landfall later this week weaken the storm. By, early next week Hurricane Lisa could move into the Gulf Of Mexico as a remnant low. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on any changes in the Tropics.
WTOK-TV
TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.
WTOK-TV
The 13th name on the 2022 hurricane season list has been marked off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday morning over the Central North Atlantic, marking off the 13th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Maximum sustained wind speeds will continue to increase as this storm moves east north-eastward. Hurricane status is possible by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Martin is not expected to threaten the United States.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park supply. Sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria. It affects about 63 customers. Any water for drinking or cooking should be boiled first, or use bottled...
WTOK-TV
Upgrades planned for WTOK TV tower this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is making safety improvements and investing in greener lighting technologies this week at its tower site. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said a crew is now on site to work on the guy wires that support the tower. “The guy wires are large steel cables...
WTOK-TV
Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving to a good cause!. The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville is gearing up for its annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive. The food drive is happening this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Feedingamerica.org, one in every five children face hunger in Mississippi...
Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen Saturday evening
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg. He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket on Saturday, Oct....
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
WTOK-TV
Annual Angel Tree Kickoff Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its Angel Tree program Tuesday. Citizens National Bank has partnered with the Salvation Army for over 20 years to bring smiles to young kids. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the Salvation Army office began taking applications for the Angel Tree...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team. The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record. Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy...
WDAM-TV
Food Truck Festival set for this weekend in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The fun will include live music, food trucks, craft vendors, pony rides and a car show. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can,” said Alex Roberts, owner of Eatin...
WTOK-TV
Trick or treat in Meridian was a success
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy. The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids for trick or treating.
WTOK-TV
Coats for Kids campaign kicks off Nov. 7
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coats for Kids gets the community involved in helping children stay warm by collecting new and used coats in good condition. Not only does this provide warmth for many kids and adults around the community, but provides some financial relief as the holiday season is right around the corner.
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Alexander, age 92, of Meridian, Mississippi died on November 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing...
WTOK-TV
Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year. Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor. Mitchell...
