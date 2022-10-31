JOHNSON CITY — After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.

