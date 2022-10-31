Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City volleyball makes quick work of Richlands as Region 2D tournament opens
GATE CITY — Postseason volleyball is a journey and Gate City took a giant step forward on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils opened play in the quarterfinals of the Region 2D tournament. Gate City breezed to an impressive 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of visiting Richlands.
Kingsport Times-News
Arrington wins girls state XC title; Volunteer boys place 14th
HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship. Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East,...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team
There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
Kingsport Times-News
Final stat report displays plenty of top-notch performances
It was an impressive regular season for area high school football players. Cloudland running back Gage McKinney pounded away for over 2,000 yards to win the area's rushing title. He ranked No. 3 in the state of Tennessee with 2,141, and was in the top 30 nationally.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women roll in Brown’s debut
JOHNSON CITY — A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
Kingsport Times-News
Patrick Henry, Chilhowie advance to Region 1D volleyball championship
COEBURN — Patrick Henry dominated play at the net behind the dominating performance of Avery Maiden Thursday in the Region 1D volleyball semifinals. Maiden racked up 28 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Rebels (20-9) and Lauren Stauffer added 16 kills and 13 digs on the way to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 regional semifinal win over Eastside at Eastside.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise Central edges Union for Region 2D cross country title
BRISTOL, Va. — Wise Central strung together a total team effort to upset powerhouse Union for the boys title at Wednesday’s VHSL Region 2D cross country championships at Sugar Hollow Park. With four of the top-seven finishers, the Warriors edged the four-time defending champion Bears 33-35 for the...
Tri-Cities Vols fans and businesses excited for No. 1 CFP ranking
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday night, the Tennessee Volunteers became something they have not been since 1998: the No. 1 ranked football team in the nation. The College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the season, placing the Vols first in front of Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. But Tennessee faces one of its […]
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Spurrier engineered comeback victory in Exchange Bowl
Postseason football has become a given at Science Hill during the TSSAA’s playoff-mad era. The Hilltoppers, however, were playing a rare postseason game when Steve Spurrier was a senior in 1962. And Coach Kermit Tipton’s Hilltoppers didn’t appear to be too interested in being at J. Fred Johnson Stadium for the second time in three weeks.
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver's Bucs getting ready for exhibition opener
JOHNSON CITY — The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another squad. ETSU hosts Limestone in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tipoff time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from Science Hill’s home football playoff game.
Kingsport Times-News
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
JOHNSON CITY — After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
Kingsport Times-News
Lebanon boys, Grundy girls win Region 1D cross country title
WISE — Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick edged Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell by one-tenth of a second Wednesday to take the Region 1D boys cross country championship. Elswick and Mitchell ran near-exact times on the course at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds before Elswick held off Mitchell in a final sprint to the finish line to take the individual title.
High School Standouts: Abingdon’s Jessee is rewriting Falcon history
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been […]
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.
wcyb.com
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band won big at recent invitational in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced Monday that they recently swept every category winning 1st place at the Battle Marching Invitational in Bristol, Virginia, in the class 4A Category. The Band won first place for drum major, color guard, percussion, marching and visual,...
Kingsport Times-News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain returning to Carter Fold stage
HILTONS, Va. — If Carson Peters’ earlier 2022 performances at the Carter Family Fold are any indication, expect a big crowd this weekend when the band returns to the historic venue. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Wallace group to purchase Lonesome Pine Raceway
COEBURN, Va. — Mark Ebert, the owner of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, has entered into an agreement with Lonesome Pine Raceway owner Bobby Hill to purchase the Coeburn racing facility. In an agreement which the parties released on the track’s Facebook page, there will be a brief lease...
Kingsport Times-News
What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options
GATE CITY — Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it. Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City...
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate
Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year they once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
