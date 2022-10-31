Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
kotatv.com
Sturgis works to control urban deer population
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
kotatv.com
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s what’s for dinner; beef, pork, poultry. Whichever is your go-to, an event this weekend will have your freezer stuffed full of steaks, burgers, Hutterite turkeys, and more for the annual Naja Shriners and Black Hills Harley Davidson Meat Fest. The event is...
kotatv.com
Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
kotatv.com
Holiday season begins with community food drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With inflation making it harder for people to make ends meet, the holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday meals - making it even more important to lend a hand this holiday season. To help fight that Rapid City’s Public Works Department and the AFSCME Union are sponsoring a community food drive with Feeding South Dakota from Nov. 1 through Nov. 18.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Sturgis works to control urban deer population. Updated: 11 hours ago. People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual...
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
KELOLAND TV
100 years of the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Officials in Pennington County are inviting the public to an event celebrating a milestone for the courthouse. The event will celebrate 100 years of the courthouse. It will be held at the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on November 16th. A special photo will be taken out front...
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
kotatv.com
Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many teens have cell phones and dosomething.org says it is the most common source of cyberbullying. The focus for years has been on prevention and facts in high schools, but now more middle school students have cell phones. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the first Thursday of November, International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying.
kotatv.com
Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
KEVN
The polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
kotatv.com
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries
People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract shoppers to local businesses. Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade. Updated: 11 hours ago. The early evening news...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
kotatv.com
Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic showed how essential first responders are to the community. They are the first to arrive at dangerous and challenging scenes to assist people in trouble, but many emergency medical services operations are finding it difficult to find enough staff. Sturgis EMS is working with...
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s Youth Action Board wants to prevent runaways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021 there were approximately 600 reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, 478 have been reported. According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
Comments / 0