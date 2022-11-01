ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood-Flossmoor High School, police investigating report of sexual assault at school

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Police and school officials are investigating a report that a student sexually assaulted another student on Monday at Homewood-Flossmoor High School in the south suburbs.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Monday night to the mother of the student who said she was assaulted. The mother raised questions about safety and security at the school.

Police were called to Homewood-Flossmoor High School after a female student told school leaders she was attacked and sexually assaulted inside the school, according to the girl's mother.

Flossmoor Police confirmed a student reported that she was sexually assaulted Monday morning inside the school. Officers took a boy student into custody for questioning. He has since been released to the custody of his father while police continue investigating.

"Flossmoor Police detectives are working closely with the families and school administrators during this investigation," police said.

The school district acknowledged they were working with police in the investigation.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is paramount. We are committed to following safety protocols and appreciate the patience of our school community. We are all feeling a variety of emotions, including shock, sadness, and anger.

"We want you to know that Homewood-Flossmoor High School staff members are specifically trained to process these emotions with your child(ren). If your child needs additional support, please contact me or your student's social worker or school counselor immediately," school officials said in a letter to parents.

School officials also disputed published reports that the alleged sexual assault happened in a classroom.

"Students were working in small breakout groups within the theater department to rehearse lines when the alleged sexual assault occurred," school officials said in a letter to parents.

The girl who reported the attack is 17 years old and a junior. She was in a first-period theatre class at the school when she was paired with a young man to rehearse some lines, her mother said.

The two went off into a section away from other students – and the girl's mother said the boy violated her daughter when they were alone.

The mother was beyond upset Monday night, because she could not understand how this could happen inside the school.

"We do know that, 110 percent, that this was not consensual. She said no.

"How am I sending her somewhere and she's in class? We didn't' say before class, the hallway, after school - during class," the mother said. "So my first reaction is furious, because where is the teacher?"

A letter went out to parents, reading in part: "(T)his letter is to inform you that we are aware of an alleged assault involving two students on campus Monday morning. The school is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation."

The letter went on to say due to confidentiality, and the alleged victim and offender being minors, they are limited in what they can release – and will provide additional information as the situation develops.

But the girl's mother is demanding answers, insisting an assault of this magnitude should never take place at a school.

School officials asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Flossmoor Police Department at 708-957-4500.

