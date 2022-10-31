Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Sturgis works to control urban deer population. Updated: 11 hours ago. People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual...
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
kotatv.com
Sturgis works to control urban deer population
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Updated: 5 hours ago. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract...
kotatv.com
A cold night ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear out through the night and temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens. Wind chill values could feel like the teens to single digits. A Very cold start to your Friday. Thankfully, sunny skies are expected all day long and temperatures will...
kotatv.com
Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
kotatv.com
Debate over legalizing recreational marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
kotatv.com
RC Christian volleyball team headed to SODAK 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian volleyball team defeated St. Thomas More 3-0 in a Region 8A playoff match Thursday night. The Comets advance to next Tuesday’s SODAK 16 where they will play for a spot in the state tournament.
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
kotatv.com
STM earns playoff win over Hot Springs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More and Hot Springs volleyball teams hit the court for a Region 8A playoff match Tuesday night. The match went the distance with the Cavaliers prevailing 3-2. Reece Ross led the way with 30 kills. St. Thomas More advances to face top seeded RC Christian on Thursday.
kotatv.com
A rule amending the code to prohibit alcohol sales in medical cannabis establishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ordinance of selling any liquor or distribution of alcoholic beverages at a medical cannabis shop would be prohibited. Alcohol could only be served within establishments such as bars and restaurants. In a previous City Council meeting, the council voted to deny a retail alcohol...
kotatv.com
Hammerbeck looks to build strong volleyball program at RC Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central volleyball team has a new head coach this season as Hope Hammerbeck takes over the reigns of the program. She is dedicated to building a strong program that can compete on a year in year out basis.
kotatv.com
Rapid City gets festive early
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Are you guilty of decorating early? Rapid City has already started decorating for the holiday season. Crews took advantage of the warm weather and got a head start on decorating for the holiday season. New decorations are expected to debut after a 4-year project to...
kotatv.com
Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many teens have cell phones and dosomething.org says it is the most common source of cyberbullying. The focus for years has been on prevention and facts in high schools, but now more middle school students have cell phones. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the first Thursday of November, International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying.
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
Comments / 0