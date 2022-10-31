ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

KOTA KEVN FORECAST

Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Sturgis works to control urban deer population. Updated: 11 hours ago. People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis works to control urban deer population

Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Updated: 5 hours ago. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A cold night ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear out through the night and temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens. Wind chill values could feel like the teens to single digits. A Very cold start to your Friday. Thankfully, sunny skies are expected all day long and temperatures will...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Debate over legalizing recreational marijuana continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
RAPID CITY, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

RC Christian volleyball team headed to SODAK 16

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian volleyball team defeated St. Thomas More 3-0 in a Region 8A playoff match Thursday night. The Comets advance to next Tuesday’s SODAK 16 where they will play for a spot in the state tournament.
kotatv.com

STM earns playoff win over Hot Springs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More and Hot Springs volleyball teams hit the court for a Region 8A playoff match Tuesday night. The match went the distance with the Cavaliers prevailing 3-2. Reece Ross led the way with 30 kills. St. Thomas More advances to face top seeded RC Christian on Thursday.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Hammerbeck looks to build strong volleyball program at RC Central

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central volleyball team has a new head coach this season as Hope Hammerbeck takes over the reigns of the program. She is dedicated to building a strong program that can compete on a year in year out basis.
kotatv.com

Rapid City gets festive early

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Are you guilty of decorating early? Rapid City has already started decorating for the holiday season. Crews took advantage of the warm weather and got a head start on decorating for the holiday season. New decorations are expected to debut after a 4-year project to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many teens have cell phones and dosomething.org says it is the most common source of cyberbullying. The focus for years has been on prevention and facts in high schools, but now more middle school students have cell phones. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the first Thursday of November, International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
HILL CITY, SD

