Help Bismarck Plato’s Closet find clothing thieves

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Plato’s Closet location in Bismarck needs your help to identify two girls accused of stealing clothes from the secondhand shop.

According to a Facebook post made by the establishment, on Sunday, October 30, security footage was captured of two individuals who appeared to be shoplifting from the store. The owner of the Bismarck Plato’s Closet Instagram page states that they already know the driver of the vehicle the girls entered and exited the area in, but would like more information on the two individuals sighted in the store.

To report any information regarding these individuals, please reach out to the Bismarck Plato’s Closet on Facebook or call their phone number at 701-250-1717.

