NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9

Read full article on original website
Related
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Silvi Says: Seahawks making fools out of preseason critics across NFL
SEATTLE — The last few days in the sports world have been riddled with mistakes. We saw our share in Seattle. Some strange things happened at Lumen Field Sunday during the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants. Let me preface this by saying we all make mistakes, especially...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job
Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
Report: Bears Trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
The linebacker leads the league with 83 tackles through eight games this season.
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9
The NFL's "Thursday Night Football" games began the season slowly, but the offense has picked up in recent weeks. That trend should continue into Week 9. Well, at least for one of the teams in action. The Eagles are set to play the Texans on "Thursday Night Football" as they...
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
Despite being in first place in the NFC West, general manager John Schneider opted not to make any deals to bolster the Seattle Seahawks roster prior to Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We’re open to discussions’
The San Francisco 49ers have already added a Pro Bowl skill-position player to the mix in recent weeks, acquiring running
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
FOX Sports
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
Yardbarker
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ranking Auburn's 10 best coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin
Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, the same day it announced the hiring of former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to fill the vacant A.D. spot. Auburn is on a four-game losing streak and finished 9-12 in one-plus seasons with Harsin. Harsin was hired from Boise State after Gus...
Comments / 0