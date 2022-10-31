Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
fourstateshomepage.com
Hayride victim out of surgery; continues to improve
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove sixth-grade student critically injured in a hayride accident is steadily improving, her mother said Tuesday. Vinalee Follmuth is hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Folllmuth fell head-first under the hayride trailer and due to her injuries is on a ventilator and has undergone...
fourstateshomepage.com
Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County
ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
KYTV
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
koamnewsnow.com
For sale: Erie High School’s student-built 2-story cabin
ERIE, Kan. — Students from Erie High School’s construction class have been busy over the last few years. They have been building a 2-story cabin. Despite the pandemic interfering with it — the cabin is finally done. Now, it is headed to the auction block. The cabin itself is worth $11,000 but they project the cost to be $15,000 to $17,000. However, if the class were to rebuild it, it’d cost a lot more due to the pandemic inflating costs. The auction is on November the 4th. It opens at 5:30 PM and the sale will happen at 6:30 PM sharp. The money goes back to the construction class for future projects.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Webb City bomb scare, mass grave in Tulsa
GALENA, Mo. — At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon troopers say a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja 250 failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 248. The motorcycle left the road, struck a road sign and ejected the driver, Bonnie Garrigus. An air ambulance transported the 39-year-old Garrigus to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
fourstateshomepage.com
The Latest Happenings @ the Joplin Public Library
It’s officially Dinovember! Jeana Gockley of the Joplin Public Library stopped by to talk about all the fun happenings at the library this month.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming...
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Notes from the Doctor: Talking about diabetes
Dr. Ken Stewart of KCU Joplin, shares some important information on the chronic disease, diabetes. What’s the different types of diabetes, what complications can develop if diabetes isn`t well-managed and how can we manage diabetes? All those answers and more here.
Cockroach infestation cancels community’s trick-or-treat festivities
Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Joplin residents found dead
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO
Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
