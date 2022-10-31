Read full article on original website
USU Eastern ladies volleyball enters the Region XVIII tournament with No. 2 seed
When the USU Eastern volleyball team hits the court Thursday evening in the Region XVIII tournament they will do so with the No.2 seed as they will face the No. 3 seed Snow College Badgers. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start. The Eagles are ranked nationally at...
BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall
After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
USU Coach Blake Anderson On Lawsuit, Assault Comments: The Truth Has Yet To Come Out
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson and the University recently had a lawsuit filed against them by a former player stemming from a comment Anderson allegedly made about sexual assault victims. The lawsuit, filed by former Aggie linebacker Patrick Maddox, accuses Anderson and the...
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Utahns brave snow-covered roads for chance to win Powerball
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Given that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.2 billion, several Utah residents have traveled to Wyoming to purchase tickets. However, the weather may have prevented some people from traveling as snow fell throughout the day. Cameron Lundgren braved the roads from Bluffdale to Evanston Wednesday...
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open
LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
Police standoff in West Bountiful ends peacefully, suspect surrenders
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — After nearly seven hours, police in West Bountiful say a SWAT standoff that resulted from a domestic violence situation has ended Tuesday night with the suspect surrendering to police. According to police, they were notified of a domestic violence situation in the area of 200...
Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?
Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
New owners cut ribbon at Tattles
Tattles recently reopened under the new ownership of Trisha Montes. They held an early morning ribbon cutting on Oct. 29. With Montes was her mother Kristi Jorgenson and father Steve Jorgenson. The city who provided the ribbon and the scissors said, “On behalf of Preston City we would like to thank you for opening this business and bringing life back to our city.”
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly abusing woman for decades – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — New allegations have come out against a 40-year-old Clarkston man accused of abusing a woman for decades. Baldomero Maldonado-Villagomez was booked on new offences Tuesday at the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Maldonado’s...
