ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, UT

Comments / 0

Related
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall

After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
PROVO, UT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

Utahns brave snow-covered roads for chance to win Powerball

EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Given that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.2 billion, several Utah residents have traveled to Wyoming to purchase tickets. However, the weather may have prevented some people from traveling as snow fell throughout the day. Cameron Lundgren braved the roads from Bluffdale to Evanston Wednesday...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
PROVIDENCE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
LAYTON, UT
davishighnews.com

Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?

Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

New owners cut ribbon at Tattles

Tattles recently reopened under the new ownership of Trisha Montes. They held an early morning ribbon cutting on Oct. 29. With Montes was her mother Kristi Jorgenson and father Steve Jorgenson. The city who provided the ribbon and the scissors said, “On behalf of Preston City we would like to thank you for opening this business and bringing life back to our city.”
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
kmyu.tv

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy