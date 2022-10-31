Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT: REGULAR MEETING NOTICE November 15, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District 1115 Pacific Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on November 15, 2022. 6:00 p.m.- Regular Board Meeting. Action items include:. Any other matters that may come before...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting – November 22, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s Emergency Operations Center located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook Lightwave Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. November 22, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting. Any other matters that may come...
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
WWEEK
Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing
A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COAST VISITORS ASSOCIATION: Outdoor Accessibility Survey
We need your input! Tillamook Coast Visitors Association is looking at how we can help improve outdoor access for all. As part of that process, we have created an online survey that will help us prioritize future projects.Who is invited to participate: Residents and visitors with disabilities who experience barriers to accessing and enjoying outdoor areas such as trails, waterways and beaches. If you are not disabled but would like to help, we’d greatly appreciate you forwarding this link to anyone who might be interested.
The Portland Mercury
City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts
Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Make it a locally grown Thanksgiving dinner; Enjoy 4 new farm videos!
All the locally grown makings of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. It’s harvest season and there’s a bounty available right in our backyards. It’s November and that means making a shopping list for one the biggest dinner events of the year, and all the meals in-between. The very best is available from local farms (and your helping your local neighbors and economy) instead of shopping at the big grocery stores, consider buying meats, seafood, and produce from local growers. You will get better quality and know exactly where your food comes from. Go local – see if you can source all (or most) of the ingredients for your Thanksgiving dinner from local producers. It will likely be your best Thanksgiving ever. We’ll even give a tour of several of the farms on the North Oregon Coast – see videos below.
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent
Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: High Wind Warning from 11:00 AM until 11:00PM Friday, Nov. 4
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected. * WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower Columbia. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power...
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon
If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
WWEEK
Gonzalez Campaign Sends Hardesty Cease-and-Desist Letter Alleging “Patently False, Libelous Statements”
On Sunday, the campaign of Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez sent a cease-and-desist letter to City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty over what the Gonzalez campaign alleges are “patently false, libelous statements” Hardesty made over the past month about Gonzalez. The letter comes less than two weeks before...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Comments / 0