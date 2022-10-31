ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

An Account That Saves You Money

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Checking accounts offer a safe place to keep your money for spending and even for saving, but at ABNB Federal Credit Union, they have a new account that fits your lifestyle and can save you money. Lisa Church joined us with the details. ABNB Federal...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Heating Assistance Available to Eligible Households

The Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for assistance with heating needs as part of the Virginia Energy Assistance Program. Eligible households can receive assistance with heating fuel costs, equipment repairs, equipment replacements, security deposits, and utility bills. There are two components related to heating assistance in which...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Veterans and Medicare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
VIRGINIA STATE

