WAVY News 10
An Account That Saves You Money
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Checking accounts offer a safe place to keep your money for spending and even for saving, but at ABNB Federal Credit Union, they have a new account that fits your lifestyle and can save you money. Lisa Church joined us with the details. ABNB Federal...
Mighty Dream Forum: PitchBLACK awards three businesses $4,000
PitchBLACK was a pitch competition where multiple Black businesses pitched their ideas to local entrepreneurs in hopes of winning money they can put towards their businesses.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Heating Assistance Available to Eligible Households
The Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for assistance with heating needs as part of the Virginia Energy Assistance Program. Eligible households can receive assistance with heating fuel costs, equipment repairs, equipment replacements, security deposits, and utility bills. There are two components related to heating assistance in which...
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
Local pharmacies handle prescription pill shortage
The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic.
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit against Norfolk after being forced to close
The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant's landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Government Contractor In Virginia To Pay $1.1M For Kickback Scheme On Wounded Warriors Program
Virginia-based Management Consulting, Inc. (Mancon) has been ordered to pay a million-dollar penalty for a kickback scheme involving the Wounded Warrior Program. Federal officials announced that the Virginia Beach business is being held strictly liable under the Anti-Kickback Act and ordered it to pay a $1,088,803 civil penalty for a years-long scheme.
WDBJ7.com
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
Here's who is running for Portsmouth School Board in 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are five options are on the ballot in the race for the Portsmouth School Board, but only four seats are up for grabs. Two candidates are political newcomers facing off against three incumbents. School board chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo and board members Tamara Shewmake and...
CHKD experiences surge of patients with respiratory illness
CHKD's pediatric offices, urgent care centers, emergency departments and hospitals are seeing much higher than normal volumes of kids with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Country Stores At The Candle Factory In Norge Sold For More Than $6 Million
JAMES CITY-A small shopping center in the Norge area of James City County has a new owner. The Country Stores at the Candle Factory located at 7521 Richmond Rd., was sold over the summer. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account.
2 Powerball tickets bought in Chesapeake win $150K, $50K
One ticket that won $150,000 on Monday was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway. The other winning ticket that won $50,000 was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 1108 Volvo Parkway.
The best and worst cities for veterans to live
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
