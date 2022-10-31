ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chattanooga Choo-Choo Announces Restoration Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We are learning more about the changes coming to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. A full scale renovation is underway at the Choo Choo Hotel and Gardens. The hotel will be increased to nearly 130 rooms, have a 150 person capacity ballroom with a courtyard, an outdoor pool, and new restaurants among other features.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Fall At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

It is the monthly event Chattanoogans save their calories for so they can enjoy local food creations each first Friday of the month. Friday, November 4 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the fall weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

City Council Approves Westside Evolves Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga City Council has approved a big step in the Westside Revitalization Project. They adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, Which Provides a ten year outline for the overhaul of the oldest neighborhood in the Scenic City. This adoption means the city is investigating an additional million...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Eating good with Buddy's BBQ

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
leeclarion.com

Downtown Cleveland Halloween Festivities

Halloween is a time to dress up and hit the town. Downtown Cleveland holds many festivities for families and friends to partake in on Halloween night, including the annual block party.
CLEVELAND, TN
mcnewstn.com

Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
KIMBALL, TN
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Here Is What To Do With The Rotting Pumpkins On Your Porch

The UTC Mocs EDGE Club is hosting their annual “Compost-A-Ween”, accepting pumpkin donations for compost Oct. 26th-Nov. 14th at multiple locations, including one outside of Holt Hall. The first few weeks following Halloween is a time where almost every front porch has old jack-o-lanterns still on display, actively...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

A journey from trucker to truck broker founder

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Showcasing a winning combination between brokerage startup and TMS company. DETAILS: Brittany Traylor, who started her career...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Volkeswagen ID.4 wins new SEMA award

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WDEF) – Volkswagen has a new accolade for the electric vehicles they are making in Chattanooga. The ID.4 SUV has won the first-ever SEMA award for electric Vehicle of the Year. The SEMA Show (Specialty Equipment Market Association) is held annually in Las Vegas. They expanded...
