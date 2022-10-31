ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?

The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

The NFL season continues to fly by, and this week’s six-team bye (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers) is sure to cause problems for fantasy owners. Fortunately, no top-tier signal-callers are idle, but we will be without at least one low-end QB1. Our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings are here to help guide your start 'em, sit 'em decisions at fantasy's highest-scoring position.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry

In what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 9 slate, Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs (5-2) host Derrick Henry and the scrappy Titans (5-2). The victor will prevail as the sole occupant of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, at least for the time being. Sportsbooks love Kansas City in this one — listing Andy Reid's squad as nearly 13-point favorites — and we aren't touching that spread with a ten-foot pole. We will, however, be constructing a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we will discuss today.
NASHVILLE, TN
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9

The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL Week 9 Weather Updates: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

A windy, rainy weather pattern is getting ready to hit the East Coast, and while the initial Week 9 NFL weather forecast doesn't look overly worrisome, several games could still see less-than-ideal conditions. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know before locking in your fantasy start 'em sit 'em decisions.
FLORIDA STATE

