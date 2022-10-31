Read full article on original website
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?
The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
A.J. Brown-Jalen Hurts connection: How Eagles' bold draft-day trade unlocked QB's passing potential
It's not rocket science. It's chemistry. The Eagles gifted Jalen Brown another top-flight receiver this offseason when they traded for Titans No. 1 A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. To say that the trade has paid dividends would be an understatement. With a 1-2 punch that features Brown and...
Why isn't Jonathan Taylor playing in Week 9? Nagging injury keeps Colts RB out vs. Patriots
Jonathan Taylor's disappointing season will take another dip on Sunday as the third-year running back misses yet another game with a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out from two previous games this year. Taylor did not participate in either of the Colts' practices on Wednesday or Thursday, casting...
Packers trade rumors: Why Green Bay didn't (or couldn't) make a deal before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling as a team. Green Bay had lost four consecutive games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills and were suddenly questioning whether they were in the playoff picture, let alone the division race. Indeed, Green Bay was in dire straits after a...
A.J. Brown baseball highlights: Why two-sport star passed on Padres tryout after trade to Eagles
A.J. Brown's tenure with the Eagles has been short, but fruitful. The 25-year-old is coming off the best game of his young career, having ripped through the Steelers' defense for 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns last week. It's easy to forget that things could have been so much different...
Who is Matt Ryan? Lakers' forward and former DoorDash driver emerges as unlikely hero
There's a new star making waves in Los Angeles. He's a familiar name with a familiar story, granted one that tends to be more common among broke college students rather than NBA hoopers. But Lakers rookie Matt Ryan added another chapter to his Tinseltown tale, bottoming an off-balance, game-tying 3...
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
The NFL season continues to fly by, and this week’s six-team bye (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers) is sure to cause problems for fantasy owners. Fortunately, no top-tier signal-callers are idle, but we will be without at least one low-end QB1. Our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings are here to help guide your start 'em, sit 'em decisions at fantasy's highest-scoring position.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Giants would 'consider' adding WR when healthy, GM says
Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing a return to the field after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl 56, and he has several suitors for his services, including the Bills, 49ers and maybe a reunion with the Rams. Well, another reunion could be in the works, but with the team...
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB says thumb isn't yet feeling better despite rehab
The Packers are in dire straits as they enter their Week 9 matchup with the Lions. Green Bay has lost four games in a row and desperately needs to snap its longest losing streak under Matt LaFleur to stay in the NFC wild-card race. That said, it appears that the...
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry
In what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 9 slate, Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs (5-2) host Derrick Henry and the scrappy Titans (5-2). The victor will prevail as the sole occupant of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, at least for the time being. Sportsbooks love Kansas City in this one — listing Andy Reid's squad as nearly 13-point favorites — and we aren't touching that spread with a ten-foot pole. We will, however, be constructing a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we will discuss today.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans join 1-2-3 run on QBs; Eagles double up on D; Broncos, Packers add big playmakers
The 2022 NFL season has reached the halfway point. Although half the league has designs on playing into playoffs, another half should start thinking more about how to improve their teams in 2023. Coupled with the college football season turning the corner into its final month, that makes it an...
How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Saints WR
The Saints were hoping that they would finally have Michael Thomas fully healthy for the first time since he generated an NFL-record 149 catches and 1,725 yards during the 2019 season. However, that was not meant to be. Thomas went down with what was deemed a foot injury in Week...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9
The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 10 underdogs with the best odds to win
Interesting situation here in Underdog Land, which is where your beloved Underdog Challengers dwell. The No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings – Tennessee – is more than a touchdown underdog this weekend. Curious, yes. Has that happened before? Glad you asked!. In 2014, Mississippi State...
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Kansas Jayhawks' Depth Chart Unchanged, Big Returns Possible
Even though the official depth chart hasn't changed in the idle week, some injury updates have the potential to shake up the lineup from prior weeks.
Bradley Chubb contract details: New Dolphins pass rusher cashes in after trade from Broncos
There are deals, and then there are deals. Bradley Chubb got the latter. Aside from the actual trade package, a new contract was going to be part of the deal for the Dolphins to acquire the pass rusher from the Broncos. It didn't take too long to get it done.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
NFL Week 9 Weather Updates: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
A windy, rainy weather pattern is getting ready to hit the East Coast, and while the initial Week 9 NFL weather forecast doesn't look overly worrisome, several games could still see less-than-ideal conditions. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know before locking in your fantasy start 'em sit 'em decisions.
