Guest speakers announced for Trump’s Sioux City Rally

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The official lineup for Donald Trump’s Save America Rally on Nov. 3 in Sioux City was announced Monday afternoon and includes the number of former party leaders and new hopefuls on the ballot.

While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.

Two incumbents, Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, will both get their chance to speak. Reynolds is up for her second re-election to a full term as Governor. Meanwhile, Grassley is hoping to secure an 8th term as a sitting senator.

Brenna Bird is the only other candidate to be featured at Thursday’s event. Bird is hoping to pull out a win over long-time incumbent Tom Miller to lead the Attorney General’s office.

Two former Trump Administration officials will also speak. Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who served as the ambassador to China for the Trump administration, is expected to speak at the event as is former acting Attorney General Matt Whittaker.

The remaining two speakers will be Iowa Republican party chairman Jeff Kaufmann and South Dakota Republican party chairman Dan Lederman.

The event will be held at Sioux City Gateway Airport. The parking lot to the event will open at 8 a.m. with doors to the event opening at 2 p.m. Tickets are required and can be reserved on the Trump website. Tickets are limited to one per mobile phone and our first come first serve.

