What’s spookier than unclaimed property? Nothing!

INDIANA (WEHT) – This Halloween, the Attorney General of Indiana, Todd Rokita, is partnering with the longest running TV Horror Host in the World, Sam Terry, to give back to Hoosiers.

Reports say Attorney General Rokita’s office will focus on reminding people to claim their unclaimed property by searching indianaunclaimed.gov .

“Returning unclaimed property to hardworking Hoosiers is an important part of our mission,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That’s why I’m proud to have Indiana icons like Sammy Terry reminding Hoosiers on this ghoulish holiday to search indianaunclaimed.gov and put more treats than tricks in their wallets this year.”

Officials say Rokita’s office helped return over $50 million in unclaimed property to their rightful owners in 2021 and $48 million in 2022.

Here are some tips from Rokita’s office to keep track of your assets:

Keep a record of all bank accounts

Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder at least once every three years

Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received

Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable and electricity deposits

Cash all checks promptly- no matter how small

Update your address with all businesses when you move

Talk to loved ones about any safe deposit boxes you own

Officials say individuals and businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division . You can also text SAMMY to 46220 to search your name, family or business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).