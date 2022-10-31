ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What’s spookier than unclaimed property? Nothing!

By Jessica Jacoby
INDIANA (WEHT) – This Halloween, the Attorney General of Indiana, Todd Rokita, is partnering with the longest running TV Horror Host in the World, Sam Terry, to give back to Hoosiers.

Reports say Attorney General Rokita’s office will focus on reminding people to claim their unclaimed property by searching indianaunclaimed.gov .

“Returning unclaimed property to hardworking Hoosiers is an important part of our mission,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That’s why I’m proud to have Indiana icons like Sammy Terry reminding Hoosiers on this ghoulish holiday to search indianaunclaimed.gov and put more treats than tricks in their wallets this year.”

Officials say Rokita’s office helped return over $50 million in unclaimed property to their rightful owners in 2021 and $48 million in 2022.

Here are some tips from Rokita’s office to keep track of your assets:

  • Keep a record of all bank accounts
  • Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder at least once every three years
  • Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received
  • Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable and electricity deposits
  • Cash all checks promptly- no matter how small
  • Update your address with all businesses when you move
  • Talk to loved ones about any safe deposit boxes you own
Officer spreads joy around Henderson community

Officials say individuals and businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division . You can also text SAMMY to 46220 to search your name, family or business.

