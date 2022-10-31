Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Girls
The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls. Police officials tell Lakeland News there is no indication of an abduction and it’s assumed they walked away, but they are looking for information about their whereabouts. 13-year-old Jordan Lussier was last seen...
lptv.org
Fire at Ridgeway Apartment Building in Bemidji
Crews have responded tonight to a fire at one of the Ridgeway Court apartment buildings in Bemidji. Firefighters were called around 7:30 tonight to respond to a fire at 2830 Ridgeway Ave. NW in Bemidji at the apartment building there that was vacated after it was condemned last spring. Sources...
lptv.org
Risk Level Three Predatory Offender Moved to Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department has issued a Notification of Relocation in Minnesota regarding a Risk Level Three Predatory Offender that has recently moved to the Bemidji area. Authorities state that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, became a resident of Bemidji on October 26th and is currently living near Mississippi Ave. Smith...
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
fox9.com
Former Becker County Sheriff's deputy running to replace the man who fired him
(FOX 9) - Less than a year after being terminated by Becker County Sheriff Todd D. Glander, former deputy Chad Peterson is running to replace him. Whether he wins or not, Peterson's story and the unorthodox path he took to running for office speak to the challenges and tensions in law enforcement today around accountability, mental health, community relations and officer well-being.
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
lptv.org
North Country Food Bank Hosts Free Food Pick-Up in Bemidji
On Monday, Bemidji’s Sanford Center saw several cars and United Way of Bemidji Area volunteers gathered for North Country Food Bank’s Food Pick Up, which provided free groceries to individuals in need. “We bring enough food to Bemidji for probably between four to six hundred families is usually...
lptv.org
Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges
An Itasca County woman has pleaded guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation after a man was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club in July 2022. According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of...
White Earth Nation purchases properties for sober-living
White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing
fergusnow.com
Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device
A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Releases Jail Project Survey Results
Beltrami County now has some feedback from the public to consider regarding the future of the Beltrami County Jail. A public comment portal for citizens to provide feedback was open for more than two months and closed on Oct. 31. The data gathered from the feedback shows the top three...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
lptv.org
Key Talking Points in MN House 5A Race Include Education, Elections, Crime Rates
The latest redistricting changes in Minnesota left some House and Senate districts without an incumbent for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. For House District 5A, which now includes portions of Cass, Wadena, Hubbard, and Becker counties, two candidates are looking to fill that vacant seat. Republican Krista Knudsen of Lake Shore and DFL candidate Brian Hobson of Park Rapids both aim to represent the people of 5A and address main concerns in the district such as education, crime rates, voter security, and a state budget surplus of over $9 billion.
15-year-old girl still missing one year later
BEMIDJI, Minn – Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who disappeared one year ago.Nevaeh Kingbird left her home on the morning of Oct. 22, 2021, and hasn't been seen since.According to Bemidji Police Department, Nevaeh was last seen wearing either a black zip up hoody, or a red sweatshirt with the "bull" logo. She was also believed to be wearing blue "skinny" style jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.Bemidji PD is urging everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors this fall season and to report any suspicious activity or property immediately. They're also asking anyone with relevant information of Nevaeh's disappearance to share it immediately. If you have information about this missing person case you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS [8477], or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and may qualify some for a reward of up to $1,000.
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
lptv.org
Bemidji Boys Cross Country, DeWitt and Hoffman Get Ready for State Meet
The Bemidji boys cross country team is gearing up for their program’s 25th state meet appearance. The Lumberjacks advanced to state with a second-place finish in the Section 8AAA championship at Greenwood Golf Course in Bemidji last Thursday. Regan DeWitt and Mia Hoffman will also be competing individually at...
