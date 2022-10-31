NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO