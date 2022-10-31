Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
bklyner.com
Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter
As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tempers flare after some call for pair of trustees to resign
Frustration with the Sewanhaka Central High School board of trustees reached a boiling point during a board meeting on Tuesday with several members of the Elmont community calling for the resignation of trustees Michael Jaime and Dr. Tameka Battle-Burkett. A petition on change.org has collected nearly 500 signatures calling for...
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
Herald Community Newspapers
Schools mum on $30M judgment against former teacher
A court awarded a former Hewitt Elementary School student $30 million last month over sexual abuse claims dating back to 1979. The judgment went against David Savage, a former fifth-grade teacher at the school, who had been accused of molesting Michael Malvin when Malvin was 10. Now in his 50s, Malvin filed a suit under the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed anyone with abuse claims to have one last chance to sue, no matter how long ago the alleged activity took place.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Gotham Gazette
Latino New Yorkers Know Governor Hochul is Fighting For Us
Every election season, Latinos have the same conversations about how political candidates engage with us. My constituents and I are used to seeing chronic underinvestment despite big promises, and our communities are used to feeling like an afterthought. It’s far too easy for us to succumb to cynicism about our political leaders’ commitment to fighting for us.
NY1
Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout
With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
therealdeal.com
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
4 Staten Island legislators will cruise to another term in uncontested elections
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Islanders have a chance to pick a host of elected offices this election cycle, most of the borough’s local legislative races have more or less been decided. In addition to a pair of judicial races, the Island’s congress member, the North Shore’s...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
NY1
Remembering Father Louis Gigante
A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
Herald Community Newspapers
Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building
A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
NY1
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
Nymag.com
‘I Could Be the Mayor’
“We do not sprinkle at the Abyssinian Church,” the deacon said proudly. “You will be held underwater until you are fully submerged.” This was an important but unnecessary reminder to me and a half-dozen other men, wearing little more than white smocks and socks, who were about to be baptized by the Reverend Calvin Butts.
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
multihousingnews.com
New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn
To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Santos takes on Zimmerman in NY's 3rd Congressional district race on Long Island
Both candidates are openly gay - but that may be the most they have in common. In terms of politics, they are miles apart.
