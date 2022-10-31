ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bklyner.com

Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter

As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.
Herald Community Newspapers

Tempers flare after some call for pair of trustees to resign

Frustration with the Sewanhaka Central High School board of trustees reached a boiling point during a board meeting on Tuesday with several members of the Elmont community calling for the resignation of trustees Michael Jaime and Dr. Tameka Battle-Burkett. A petition on change.org has collected nearly 500 signatures calling for...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Schools mum on $30M judgment against former teacher

A court awarded a former Hewitt Elementary School student $30 million last month over sexual abuse claims dating back to 1979. The judgment went against David Savage, a former fifth-grade teacher at the school, who had been accused of molesting Michael Malvin when Malvin was 10. Now in his 50s, Malvin filed a suit under the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed anyone with abuse claims to have one last chance to sue, no matter how long ago the alleged activity took place.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Latino New Yorkers Know Governor Hochul is Fighting For Us

Every election season, Latinos have the same conversations about how political candidates engage with us. My constituents and I are used to seeing chronic underinvestment despite big promises, and our communities are used to feeling like an afterthought. It’s far too easy for us to succumb to cynicism about our political leaders’ commitment to fighting for us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout

With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Remembering Father Louis Gigante

A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building

A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Nymag.com

‘I Could Be the Mayor’

“We do not sprinkle at the Abyssinian Church,” the deacon said proudly. “You will be held underwater until you are fully submerged.” This was an important but unnecessary reminder to me and a half-dozen other men, wearing little more than white smocks and socks, who were about to be baptized by the Reverend Calvin Butts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn

To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy