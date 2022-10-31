Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
WCVB
Acton police seek to ID vehicles after hit-and-run crash
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police are asking the public for help as they work to identify a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old pedestrian in a crosswalk on Wednesday night. Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, is in a coma and was set to undergo a second surgery now,...
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
WCVB
Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found on the ground in a driveway on Crescent Street on Wednesday afternoon. She was pronounced dead after suffering trauma to her head and face, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.
Joao Correia, suspect in killing, dies after reportedly drinking battery acid
A Brockton man who was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a Massachusetts mother of two has died, according to law officials. Joao Correia, 56, died of critical injuries after he was transported to a hospital while in custody, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said, according to Boston25.
whdh.com
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday. Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
WCVB
Man in custody after potential kidnapping of baby from South Station in Boston, police say
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Transit Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with the possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station in Boston. Transit police first tweeted about the potential kidnapping shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to transit police, the...
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Arrest made in Brockton homicide after victim found dead in Crescent Street driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in Wednesday’s homicide in Brockton has been identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. The DA referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe. In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped...
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night. The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in...
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound
WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
