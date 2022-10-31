ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Acton police seek to ID vehicles after hit-and-run crash

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police are asking the public for help as they work to identify a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old pedestrian in a crosswalk on Wednesday night. Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, is in a coma and was set to undergo a second surgery now,...
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found on the ground in a driveway on Crescent Street on Wednesday afternoon. She was pronounced dead after suffering trauma to her head and face, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery

Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound

WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
WEARE, NH

