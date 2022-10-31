Read full article on original website
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
My Hero Academia Finally Shares Shoji's Dark Backstory
My Hero Academia has gone through almost everyone's backstory in Class 1-A by now, but Shoji was one of those odd gaps for so long. Tentacole's history was a mystery to everyone, and netizens have been eager to learn about his past since creator Kohei Horikoshi promised big things were coming for the hero. And at last, My Hero Academia has outed everything we wanted to know about Shoji... even if it does hurt to hear.
Naruto Reveals All-New Look at Hokage Kakashi
Naruto Uzumaki may be the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, but the hero is far from its first leader. From Hashirama to Hiruzen and Tsunade, a slew of powerful ninja has held the title to date. Of course, few can forget Kakashi held the post before Naruto came into office, and fans have wanted to see more of his tenure for ages. And now, we've been given a new look at his time all thanks to Naruto: The Steam Ninja Scrolls.
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Hypes Denji's Big Dream Coming True
Chainsaw Man is making its way through its debut anime season, and the newest episode of the series has surprisingly brought Denji much closer to making his hilarious dream come true! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to a much different kind of action hero with Denji. Down on his luck and unwittingly brought into a fearsome world of devils, Denji doesn't really have any kind of grand dream that others fighting devils around him might have. All he's fighting for is the chance at a better life and to fondle a woman's bosom.
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Godzilla: Kaiju Fans Roar Following New Movie Announcement
Godzilla Day for 2022 was quite the celebration, with a new film in Japan being confirmed to arrive in November of next year. Aside from the release date and the logo being revealed, the next movie has kept its story details close to its chest, leaving many fans to wonder what iteration of the lizard king will appear and whether the upcoming movie will continue Shin Godzilla's story that arrived in 2016. A few months following this new film's release, Legendary Pictures will release Godzilla Vs. Kong 2, making for quite a time for kaijus.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
Godzilla Announces New Movie Coming Next Year
Toho is now celebrating Godzilla's big birthday in Japan, and has done so with the major announcement that the next major movie project is now in the works for the franchise! Godzilla's very first movie first launched in theaters across Japan on November 3, 1954, and ever since then fans have been using the day to celebrate just how much the franchise has done in the decades since. This has ranged from a huge slate of movies in Japan alone to a worldwide franchise from Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy in recent years. But it seems like Toho has their eyes set on what's next already.
She-Hulk: New Marvel Studios Assembled Is Now Streaming on Disney+
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) leaving the show on Disney+ and entering an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled in order to confront the writers about the direction of her story. Now, She-Hulk has an Assembled episode of her very own! The new documentary episode is now streaming on Disney+ and takes Marvel fans behind the scenes of the "lawyer show."
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
Sailor Moon: Paris Hilton Brings the Icon to Life With Glam Cosplay
Sailor Moon is an icon to millions, and of course, the fans aren't short on love when it comes to the heroine. Ever since the scout debuted, Usagi – or Serena as many know here – has been an inspiration in every way. As it turns out, Paris Hilton wasn't immune to that charm, and the celebrity turned heads on social media this week when they posted photos of them in full Sailor Moon gear.
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.
