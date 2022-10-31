Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized wind gusts of 70 mph are possible in the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches for areas along Highway 56 in the Bull Lake area and in the Cabinet and Purcell Mountains. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusts of 50 to 70 mph will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning across the higher elevations. * WHERE...West Glacier Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...From noon Friday to noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will be very difficult. Damaging winds could blow down trees. Heavy snow and blowing snow will drift over remote trails and backcountry roadways.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. Gusts up to 90 mph possible along the immediate east slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Noon today to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and may cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
