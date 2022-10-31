Effective: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. Gusts up to 90 mph possible along the immediate east slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Noon today to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and may cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 43 MINUTES AGO