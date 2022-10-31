Read full article on original website
Wes Moore Is Running To Be Maryland’s Governor, But Many Democrats are Eyeing Him For the White House
Wes Moore is a combat veteran, best-selling author, small business owner, and Rhodes Scholar running for Maryland governor, but many in the Democratic Party see the White House in his future. Moore is set to become just the third Black governor in U.S. history as he leads Trump-endorsed Dan Cox...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters, while Republican Tim...
Georgia Republicans Are Concerned That a Campaign Visit by Donald Trump Could Harm Walker, Not Help Him at This Point
An anonymous Republican operative from Georgia was quoted in The Washington Post on October 21, saying that members of the GOP believe that a campaign visit from Donald Trump could do more harm than good at this point, as they try and save the campaign of senate candidate Herschel Walker.
POLITICO
Pritzker headlines a drag show
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is ‘not interested in solving problems’
CNN — Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate dropping out of race, endorsing Masters
Libertarian Marc Victor dropped out of Arizona’s closely watched Senate race on Tuesday, encouraging voters to cast their ballots for Republican Blake Masters in his challenge to Sen. Mark Kelly (D). Polls had shown Victor garnering support in the low single digits, but his small bloc of supporters could...
Kellyanne Conway: Republican candidates must not let Democrats ‘slink away’ from Biden’s mistakes
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says Republicans need to do more than tout their own record, but must make Democrats "own’ the Biden administration’s mistakes
Democrats Poised to Pull Off Major Upsets in These 7 States
The midterm elections are less than a week away and recent polls suggest Republicans are on track to take control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. While Democrats appear to be bracing for disappointment on November 8, some of the party's candidates could be poised to pull off upset victories against their GOP opponents.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
BBC
US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?
American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
As recession fears weigh on midterms, Biden warns Republicans will 'crash the economy' if they win control
President Joe Biden's warning comes as stubborn inflation and the economy top voters' concerns, helping Republicans in the November midterm elections.
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House
Ads targeting transgender kids flood swing states
A group started by Trump administration alums is spending millions of dollars on battleground mailers and radio ads.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Biden heading to south Florida to try to give state Democrats a boost ahead of election
MIAMI, Fla. — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
AOL Corp
Biden campaigns for Democrats in South Florida. Is he too late for it to matter?
President Joe Biden made a last-minute pitch Tuesday to Florida voters to reject the state’s top GOP leaders in the Nov. 8 election and emphasized to donors the state’s ongoing importance in national politics during a jam-packed day trip to South Florida to boost Democrats on the ballot.
A quiet race to succeed Pelosi is underway in San Francisco
A political earthquake is about to hit the city.
