NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: Manulife Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Tellurian Inc: "I am still in the buy, buy, buy. ... It's early in the game." Planet Labs PBC: "It's a really interesting...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
Outgoing Charter CEO Tom Rutledge Says in an Exclusive CNBC Interview That There's ‘Pain to Come' as Linear TV Gives Way to Streaming

Tom Rutledge will step down as Charter's CEO on Dec. 1. Rutledge says he expects wireless and cable assets to eventually be merged in this country. Despite broadband growth deceleration, Rutledge said he thinks broadband growth for Charter can return to pre-pandemic levels. Charter Communications Chief Executive Officer Tom Rutledge...
Shares of Block Jump on Earnings Beat

Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Block stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:

