Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Manulife Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Tellurian Inc: "I am still in the buy, buy, buy. ... It's early in the game." Planet Labs PBC: "It's a really interesting...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
NBC New York
Here's Why Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Stay Away From ‘Fool's Gold' Software Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay away from enterprise software stocks. "The odds [are] that these companies simply won't be able to outlast [Fed Chair] Jay Powell at the blackjack table. They're going to go bust," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay...
NBC New York
Outgoing Charter CEO Tom Rutledge Says in an Exclusive CNBC Interview That There's ‘Pain to Come' as Linear TV Gives Way to Streaming
Tom Rutledge will step down as Charter's CEO on Dec. 1. Rutledge says he expects wireless and cable assets to eventually be merged in this country. Despite broadband growth deceleration, Rutledge said he thinks broadband growth for Charter can return to pre-pandemic levels. Charter Communications Chief Executive Officer Tom Rutledge...
NBC New York
Carvana Tumbles After Posting Declines in Nearly Every Aspect of the Car Reseller's Business
Shares of Carvana fell in extended trading Thursday after the online used car retailer missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. Nearly all aspects of the Carvana's operations declined from a year earlier, including a 31% decrease in gross profit to $359 million. The used vehicle...
NBC New York
Shares of Block Jump on Earnings Beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Block stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:
Comments / 0