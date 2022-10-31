Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
JPMorgan's Blockchain Unit CEO Says Consumer Protection Needs to Be a Priority in Digital Asset Projects
JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings successfully conducted transactions in tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, one of various blockchain initiatives kicked off by the Singapore government. JPMorgan's digital assets unit CEO, Umar Farooq, told CNBC in an interview that a lot of time was...
Paypal Drops on Light Revenue Forecast for Q4
PayPal shares fell more than after hours despite beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. PayPal's Q4 revenue estimate of $7.38 billion was light of Wall Street's expectations. The company said it's working with Apple to enhance its offerings for PayPal and Venmo. PayPal shares fell more...
Stock Futures Rise as Wall Street Anticipates October Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures were higher Friday morning after the major averages dropped for a fourth day, and investors looked ahead to the October jobs report for clues into the pace of future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 111 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500...
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges
Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
European Stocks Advance to End a Big Week for Earnings and Central Banks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7% in early trade, with basic resources jumping 3% to lead gains as most sectors...
DoorDash Stock Surges After Sales Beat Expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. Shares of DoorDash popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss...
