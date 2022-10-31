ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
Paypal Drops on Light Revenue Forecast for Q4

PayPal shares fell more than after hours despite beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. PayPal's Q4 revenue estimate of $7.38 billion was light of Wall Street's expectations. The company said it's working with Apple to enhance its offerings for PayPal and Venmo. PayPal shares fell more...
Stock Futures Rise as Wall Street Anticipates October Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures were higher Friday morning after the major averages dropped for a fourth day, and investors looked ahead to the October jobs report for clues into the pace of future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 111 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500...
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors

As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
DoorDash Stock Surges After Sales Beat Expectations

DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. Shares of DoorDash popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss...
