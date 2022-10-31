Read full article on original website
PBOC Governor Says Digital Yuan Will Prioritize Privacy Protection
Yi Gang, the Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has reiterated that discussions on its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) dubbed the Digital Yuan (e-CNY) are more centered on the privacy aspects of its operations to users. Speaking at the Hong Kong Fintech Week, Yi said privacy...
El Salvador's Government Refusing to Share Details on its BTC Stack - ALAC
El Salvador’s Anti-Corruption Legal Advisory Center (ALAC), a body tasked with holding the government accountable for corruption-related practices has come out to declare that its request for details on the Bitcoin (BTC) investments made by the government through BANDESAL, the country’s development bank has been rejected twice. It...
Bitmex to Layoff Employees a Week After CEO Takes Exit
Another top crypto exchange has decided to cut headcount a week after its CEO took an exit. Bitmex has reduced its number of employees as part of a strategy to move away from the company's "beyond derivatives" model. "We are pivoting from our Beyond Derivatives strategy and will return much...
BIS to Adopt DeFi Implementation in Forex CBDC Markets
In its exploration of blockchain technology, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), along with the "Eurosystem" – central banks of France, Singapore, and Switzerland will be launching a new project called "Project Mariana." According to the press release, the project would use decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to automate foreign...
Goldman Sachs to Launch Data Service to Classify Digital Assets
Investment bank and Financial service firm Goldman Sachs has revealed it is set to release a data service to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can comprehend the rapidly growing digital asset class. Created in collaboration with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coinmetrics,...
JPMorgan Pulls Off First Live Trade on Public Blockchain
JPMorgan Chase & Co has successfully conducted its first live trade on a public blockchain. Through the trade, the multinational bank was able to issue tokenised $71,000. It was part of the Singapore central bank's pilot programs that are testing the use of decentralised finance (DeFi) in the banking sector. Following that trade, JPMorgan traded it for tokenised yen with Japan's SBI Digital Asset Holdings.
Bitcoin Holds Steady at $20,000 Level as The Fed Hikes Rates as Expected
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4%, a move that market participants, including cryptocurrency traders, highly expected. It is the fourth consecutive rate hike introduced by the Fed this year, designed to cool the economy...
Fidelity Launches a New Commission-Free Crypto Trading Product
Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management firms in the world has launched a crypto trading service, giving its customers the ability to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) directly. As reported by CNBC, the new service is dubbed Fidelity Crypto and will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets,...
US employers keep hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring briskly in October, adding a substantial 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s government report showed that last month’s hiring remained near the robust pace it has maintained in the two-plus years since the pandemic recession ended. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from a five-decade low of 3.5%. A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and a low unemployment rate have been good for workers. But they have also contributed to rising prices. The October jobs figures were the last major economic report before Election Day, with voters keenly focused on the state of the economy and on their own financial lives.
Swiss Startup dua.com with 5M+ users officially lists on AllianceBlock Fundrs platform
Utrecht, Netherlands, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. The DUA token is set to become the first project to list on AllianceBlocks peer to peer participatory funding platform. Dua is powering the internal economy and matchmaking experience of international migrants, expats and diaspora communities. In August, AllianceBlock launched Fundrs, a peer-to-peer funding...
Demand for Blockchain and AI Expected to Push Market Value to $980.7M by 2030: Report
Since blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the greatest technological innovations, their demand is expected to make the market value soar to $980.7 million by 2030, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. The market data intelligence company suggested that the global blockchain AI market is anticipated to record a...
Huobi is Looking to Move HQ from Seychelles to the Caribbean
Huobi Global, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by daily transaction volumes, may be moving to shift its headquarters from Seychelles to one of the countries on the Caribbean Islands. As reported by the Financial Times, Tron ecosystem founder, Justin Sun has tagged the “super friendly” crypto...
MAS Launches First DeFi Pilot Tests with Polygon and Aave
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it has succeeded in conducting wholesale transactions launching with a focus on exploring both digital assets and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The concluded pilot program accounts for one of the apex banking regulators of testing the application of asset tokenization...
How Does Personal Spending Impact Inflation?
The PCE (personal consumption expenditures) price index is one of the Federal Reserve's preferred metrics to gauge inflation. In September, the PCE price index increased 0.3% from the previous month...
Santander Imposes Limit on Crypto Transactions for UK Customers
The British branch of the Spanish multinational commercial bank and financial services company, Santander, has now imposed a £1,000 ($1,120) limit on crypto transactions for customers in the UK. Emphasizing protection from crypto fraud, Santander says this restriction is intended to protect customers from crypto investment risks. The firm...
Polygon MATIC Price Surges to $0.951, Driven by Major Institutional Network Adoptions
Polygon (Matic) has been one of the major gainers for the last 24 hours in the cryptocurrency trading sector, according to CoinMarketCap. Polygon has risen its value by 4.33% in the past 7 days. The price increased by 11.44% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Polygon's...
Former Bank of England chief Mark Carney under fire after claiming Brexit is to blame for rising interest rates as he defends his doom-laden pre-referendum warning - as angry MPs says he's talking 'absolute tosh'
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney came under fire today after he claimed Brexit was to blame for rising interest rates. The ex-Bank chief, who was in charge at Threadneedle Street between 2013 and 2020, insisted Britain's departure from the EU was a factor in the cost-of-living crisis. The...
Deribit Exchange's Hot Wallet Hacked for $28M
Deribit Exchange has announced that it suffered an exploit on its hot wallet in the late hours of Tuesday, putting the trading platform amongst the list of crypto projects that have suffered a similar fate this year. Taking to its official Twitter account, to announce the sad event, the exchange...
