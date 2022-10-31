ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
NFL Coverage Map Week 9: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 9 is back. No London this week, and there are six teams on a bye. CBS has the doubleheader, with FOX showcasing just five games, including one in the late window. NFL Coverage Map for Week 9. The folks at 506 Sports provide this...
Watch Chas McCormick’s jaw-dropping Game 5 catch from all angles (Video)

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick made one of the catches of the postseason in Game 5 of the World Series to rob the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto took Ryan Pressly to deep right-center field in the bottom of the ninth inning. Had the ball landed, Philadelphia would’ve had the tying run on second base, possible third, depending on Realmuto’s willingness to test his wheels.
