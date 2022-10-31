Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing about D'Andre Swift
It might be time for the Detroit Lions to find a new lead running back.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior
The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 9: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage map for Week 9 is back. No London this week, and there are six teams on a bye. CBS has the doubleheader, with FOX showcasing just five games, including one in the late window. NFL Coverage Map for Week 9. The folks at 506 Sports provide this...
Watch Chas McCormick’s jaw-dropping Game 5 catch from all angles (Video)
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick made one of the catches of the postseason in Game 5 of the World Series to rob the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto took Ryan Pressly to deep right-center field in the bottom of the ninth inning. Had the ball landed, Philadelphia would’ve had the tying run on second base, possible third, depending on Realmuto’s willingness to test his wheels.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0