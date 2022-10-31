Read full article on original website
MetaMask to Offer its Users NFT Price Tracking in Collaboration With NFTBank
Non-custodial wallet provider MetaMask has launched a new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) portfolio tracking service, a move that will be powered by NFTBank, an NFT portfolio management tool, and valuation engine. Despite the growth of the NFT ecosystem, this offshoot of blockchain technology has generally lacked tools and infrastructures that can...
Fidelity Launches a New Commission-Free Crypto Trading Product
Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management firms in the world has launched a crypto trading service, giving its customers the ability to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) directly. As reported by CNBC, the new service is dubbed Fidelity Crypto and will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets,...
Union Bank of The Philippines Launches Crypto Trading Services
Following its partnership with Switzerland-based technology firm, Metaco, the Union Bank of the Philippines has now launched a crypto trading service for its customers. According to the announcement shared, retail customers, can now access the crypto trading service on Metaco's digital asset platform Harmonize as it is now operational. Henry...
MAS Launches First DeFi Pilot Tests with Polygon and Aave
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it has succeeded in conducting wholesale transactions launching with a focus on exploring both digital assets and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The concluded pilot program accounts for one of the apex banking regulators of testing the application of asset tokenization...
Demand for Blockchain and AI Expected to Push Market Value to $980.7M by 2030: Report
Since blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the greatest technological innovations, their demand is expected to make the market value soar to $980.7 million by 2030, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. The market data intelligence company suggested that the global blockchain AI market is anticipated to record a...
