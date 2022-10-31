Read full article on original website
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year
Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
The 2023 Recession
Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
SEC charges six individuals for duping broker-dealers for instant deposit credit
““Securities traders who seek to cheat the market with fake deposits of money to make unfunded securities transactions will be held accountable for their deception. Freeriding is not a victimless scheme, as broker-dealers form an integral part of the market and are protected from fraud under the federal securities laws.”
Is Trading Crypto Profitable: What Are Profitable Crypto Trading Strategies?
With cryptocurrencies entering the market at a rapid pace, interest in trading crypto assets keeps on rising. Even though there are numerous ways available to go about your trading, the unpredictability of the digital currency and its market, make it that much more complicated to choose the right strategy. However, knowledge is power, so the more you know, the better your chances at acquiring higher returns and profits through your investments.
CME’s €STR goes live to address risk in overnight money market and repo rates in Euro markets
“JP Morgan is delighted to support trading in €STR futures at CME Group. The execution strategy that allows simultaneous trading vs. SOFR futures provides the hedges we need in our cross currency and forward foreign exchange businesses”, said Nok To, Managing Director and Head of EMEA STIR Trading at JP Morgan.
Roman Krutyanskiy quits Admirals’ management board after 11 years
FX brokerage firm Admirals (formerly Admiral Markets) is parting ways with its long-serving executive Roman Krutyanskiy, a member of the group management board . For more than eleven years, Krutyanskiy has been tasked with leading Admirals’ operations across its European core markets, including Germany. He originally joined the firm in 2011.
Interactive Brokers reports flat metrics for monthly turnover
Despite a multitude of trading incentives that Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) introduced over the past few years, including commission-free trading and fractional shares, monthly volumes are struggling for any real traction. During October 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.965 million transactions, virtually unchanged from the month of...
Circle and Paxos get Singapore payment institution license
Circle and Paxos, the issuers of US dollar-pegged stablecoins, have received in-principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate fully regulated cryptocurrency services in the country. The IPA licence allows the duo to provide digital payment token services under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence. Licensees are required to meet a...
Moscow Exchange reports 24% drop in FX volumes
The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for October 2022 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
FCA’s Nikhil Rathi: Automation increased license rejection rate to 20% from 7%
“We are always open to simplifying regulation whilst delivering the same outcomes and streamlining our processes without undermining rigour.”. Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), revealed that one in five firms are now initially rejected for authorization, compared to one in 14 last year. The significant...
TP ICAP posts higher Q3 revenue but Liquidnet disappoints
TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, reported a 14 percent increase in Q3 2022 revenue, to £508 million from £447 million a year earlier. Taking a year-to-date perspective, the group reported of £1.58 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2022, up 15 percent compared with the same period in 2021. Stripping out Liquidnet, an institutional trading and equities network that TP ICAP acquired last year, revenues were up 7 percent over a yearly basis.
Destroying demand: Fed will keep hiking interest rates longer than you can stay solvent
Surging inflation and weak growth have been plaguing the global economy for months, but the rising CPI and a devaluating national currency first seen in the U.S. have now spread to Europe as well. The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its base interest rate by 75 bps for the second...
UK FCA sues scammers from binary options firm Bespoke Markets Group for £1.2m fraud
The UK FCA has filed a complaint against a group of individuals for an alleged investment fraud with binary options that took place between June 2016 and January 2020. The UK’s financial watchdog is prosecuting Cameron Vickers, Raheel Mirza and Opeyemi Solaja (aka Opeyemi Olaja), who allegedly ran a London based company called Bespoke Markets Group which defrauded £1.2 million from UK investors.
Crypto trading volume drops 20pct at Swiss Stock Exchange
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a sharp decline in trading activities for October 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
Instagram influencer ‘Jay Mazini’ charged by SEC after facing up to 20 years in prison
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Jebara Igbara, the founder of Halal Capital LLC, for an alleged fraudulent scheme worth more than $8 million scheme. Jebara Igbara, also known as Jay Mazini, used his firm Halal Capital LLC to target investors from the New York metropolitan area’s Muslim community, according to the government agency.
US Attorney goes after Tether execs for possible bank fraud
A probe by US authorities into Tether and its sister crypto exchange Bitfinex has been reassigned to figure out whether executives behind the world’s largest dollar-pegged stablecoin committed bank fraud. Per a Bloomberg report, the case has been transferred within the department and a potential criminal case would have...
FinanceFeeds announces participation at FIA Expo 2022
The FIA Expo 2022, which takes place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November, is one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry. Exchange leaders, industry experts and key regulators will gather at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, and attendees will flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
FCC Commissioner Calls for Ban of Popular Social Networking Site
Brendan Carr, who serves as one of the five commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), says that the U.S. government should ban TikTok, according to Axios. Carr says that The Council on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should take action on TikTok.
