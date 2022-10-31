Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Fire Department Update
On October 28, 2022the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of smoke at 155 E Grand Ave. Upon arrival, Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement at Plan 9 Alehouse, requested a full first alarm commercial response and evacuated the building. Firefighters found that kettle for brewing ale had been used which ignited nearby combustibles. The smoldering fire in the space between the first floor and the basement was extinguished and the smoke was removed. There were no injuries and no damage to adjoining businesses.
Coast News
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide
San Diego Police said at this point in the investigation, they don't know what the motive was for the shooting.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Traffic Stop Uncovers Stolen Sheriff's Department Equipment
San Diego police are trying to figure out how two men got a hold of sheriff's department uniforms and gear, including bullet-proof vests. San Diego Police Department officers patrolling San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Tuesday spotted an apparent equipment violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers...
Driver dies when pickup truck hits guardrail
A man died Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a metal guardrail on state Route 15, authorities said.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
Man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park, SDPD says
A 59-year-old man was recovering from non-life threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects.
Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
Police ID teens who were fatally shot in National City
National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.
String of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex
A string of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex; break-ins date back to early October.
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
News 8 KFMB
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Moreno Avenue at Vigilante Road near State Route 67 around 5.55 a.m. According to the authorities, a motorcycle crashed into the side of the road after hitting a street sign and roadside poles and finally came to a halt near a fence.
Memorial continues to grow for teens killed in National City
National City Police continue to investigate after two teens were gunned down late Saturday night on 17th Street.
NBC San Diego
All Southbound I-15 Traffic Being Detoured to I-805 Due to Deadly Crash: CHP
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic is being detoured to I-805 due to a deadly rollover crash, according to the CHP. A truck was driving at high speeds and rolled over. One person died in the crash, the CHP said. NBC 7's live traffic map showed southbound I-15 traffic backed up to...
