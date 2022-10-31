ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Fire Department Update

On October 28, 2022the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of smoke at 155 E Grand Ave. Upon arrival, Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement at Plan 9 Alehouse, requested a full first alarm commercial response and evacuated the building. Firefighters found that kettle for brewing ale had been used which ignited nearby combustibles. The smoldering fire in the space between the first floor and the basement was extinguished and the smoke was removed. There were no injuries and no damage to adjoining businesses.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Traffic Stop Uncovers Stolen Sheriff's Department Equipment

San Diego police are trying to figure out how two men got a hold of sheriff's department uniforms and gear, including bullet-proof vests. San Diego Police Department officers patrolling San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Tuesday spotted an apparent equipment violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA

