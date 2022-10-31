ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOUB

Rourke shines as Ohio takes over sole control of the MAC East

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Midweek Mid-American Conference action is officially back. Tuesday night conference play, also known as “MACtion,” separates the season and brings a different feeling to the Ohio football team, but not a different feeling of winning. Peden Stadium was a sea of black Tuesday...
ATHENS, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season

It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo company recovering from cyber attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aurubis, a Buffalo-located company, is recovering from a recent cyber attack. Company officials say they had to shut down their IT systems and are assessing the extent of the attack. The mining company produces copper products. Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Why are chicken wing prices so high?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question on the cost of food. We all know it’s been going up but one viewer wrote to us asking why the price of one particular item hasn’t gone back down at restaurants, even though it’s gone down nationally.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy