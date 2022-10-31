ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WSFA

National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
DOTHAN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Pepperell Village Hosts Trunk or Treat

On Thursday, Oct. 27, even though dusk was settling over Pepperell Village, bright lights of love and intergenerational outreach were celebrated through the Pepperell Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Pepperell Baptist Church and Auburn/Opelika Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS). The event was held from 5 to 7 p.m., and the trunks were creatively decorated to welcome young children and families into the community. The Opelika Fire Department visited and shared fire prevention tips with the children and families. The big red fire truck was a center of delight for all. Members spent much time with the children and families in the community and offered them treats. The Opelika Police Department also brought a police car to show and entertain the children. They shared many safety lessons and tips. Aubie, the mascot from Auburn University, had fun running and playing with the children through the many ‘Trunk and Treat’ amusements. Auburn/Opelika MOPS provided pizza, chips and water for the families. It was a wonderful night of love, fun and fellowship. Thursday night was a reminder that “It takes a whole village to raise a child.”
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Community Archery Park Opens at Spring Villa

OPELIKA — Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. The Opelika Community Archery Park is located at Spring Villa Park. The archery park includes a shooting house with 12 covered bays and targets from 20 to 60 yards. The range also has a raised platform that provides bowhunters an opportunity to simulate tree stand hunting conditions.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika and Auburn Chambers Celebrate New Businesses

Left: The Little Art Collective recently opened in a micro-retail space at The Southerly Warehouse. The gallery features at least 10 local artists per month and now has 16. Center: The local chambers held a ribbon cutting for Good Dog Bar & Dog Park in Auburn last week. The space is dog- and people-friendly, but you don’t have to bring a dog to enjoy the bar. One percent of sales are donated to local animal-related charities.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Planting a biblical foundation for new home catches on

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible. First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Will ‘Glow’ for Epilepsy Nov. 6

OPELIKA — November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. To celebrate that, the local nonprofit Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. is hosting its second annual Glow for Epilepsy event at Courthouse Square in Opelika this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. “Last year was great,” said Janataka Holmes,...
OPELIKA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th Annual Food Truck Festival. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will turn into the ‘Food Truck Mecca.’. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

The Columbus Museum holds groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum celebrated upcoming renovations to its facility with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. A press release for the event calls it a “momentous day” that took place after almost five years of planning and fundraising. The renovations are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. The renovated museum will feature […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

The Springer Opera House’s haunted story

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This Halloween it seemed appropriate to profile a famous landmark in Columbus that may or may not be haunted. The Springer Opera House has been in the Fountain City for 150 years, and according to Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels

The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
MILLBROOK, AL

