WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
opelikaobserver.com
Pepperell Village Hosts Trunk or Treat
On Thursday, Oct. 27, even though dusk was settling over Pepperell Village, bright lights of love and intergenerational outreach were celebrated through the Pepperell Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Pepperell Baptist Church and Auburn/Opelika Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS). The event was held from 5 to 7 p.m., and the trunks were creatively decorated to welcome young children and families into the community. The Opelika Fire Department visited and shared fire prevention tips with the children and families. The big red fire truck was a center of delight for all. Members spent much time with the children and families in the community and offered them treats. The Opelika Police Department also brought a police car to show and entertain the children. They shared many safety lessons and tips. Aubie, the mascot from Auburn University, had fun running and playing with the children through the many ‘Trunk and Treat’ amusements. Auburn/Opelika MOPS provided pizza, chips and water for the families. It was a wonderful night of love, fun and fellowship. Thursday night was a reminder that “It takes a whole village to raise a child.”
2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Community Archery Park Opens at Spring Villa
OPELIKA — Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. The Opelika Community Archery Park is located at Spring Villa Park. The archery park includes a shooting house with 12 covered bays and targets from 20 to 60 yards. The range also has a raised platform that provides bowhunters an opportunity to simulate tree stand hunting conditions.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika and Auburn Chambers Celebrate New Businesses
Left: The Little Art Collective recently opened in a micro-retail space at The Southerly Warehouse. The gallery features at least 10 local artists per month and now has 16. Center: The local chambers held a ribbon cutting for Good Dog Bar & Dog Park in Auburn last week. The space is dog- and people-friendly, but you don’t have to bring a dog to enjoy the bar. One percent of sales are donated to local animal-related charities.
Planting a biblical foundation for new home catches on
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible. First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Will ‘Glow’ for Epilepsy Nov. 6
OPELIKA — November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. To celebrate that, the local nonprofit Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. is hosting its second annual Glow for Epilepsy event at Courthouse Square in Opelika this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. “Last year was great,” said Janataka Holmes,...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
WTVM
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th Annual Food Truck Festival. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will turn into the ‘Food Truck Mecca.’. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Session Cocktails is bringing an elevated cocktail experience to downtown Auburn
Session Cocktails is raising the bar in downtown Auburn with its opening on Thursday, December 1. Owner Hunter Wiggins is bringing the success of his Tuscaloosa location to the heart of Auburn for a fresh, eclectic and upscale experience. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new opening. How...
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
The Columbus Museum holds groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming renovations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum celebrated upcoming renovations to its facility with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. A press release for the event calls it a “momentous day” that took place after almost five years of planning and fundraising. The renovations are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. The renovated museum will feature […]
Tri-City Community Resource Fair to be held at Columbus Public Library
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The help you need may be within your reach. Two organizations, Four Thirteen Counseling Services, LLC and Dare to Dream, have teamed up for the first time to offer a Tri-City Community Resource Fair at the Columbus Public Library. The free event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. […]
wrbl.com
The Springer Opera House’s haunted story
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This Halloween it seemed appropriate to profile a famous landmark in Columbus that may or may not be haunted. The Springer Opera House has been in the Fountain City for 150 years, and according to Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Veggies To Go closes two locations but plans to stay in business on South College
Veggies To Go has downsized and closed two of its three restaurant locations within the last month. The restaurant remains open on South College, with owner Omar Zalazar saying the restaurant has picked up more to-go orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the business has pivoted accordingly. Zalazar said...
elmoreautauganews.com
Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels
The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
