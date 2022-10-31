On Thursday, Oct. 27, even though dusk was settling over Pepperell Village, bright lights of love and intergenerational outreach were celebrated through the Pepperell Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Pepperell Baptist Church and Auburn/Opelika Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS). The event was held from 5 to 7 p.m., and the trunks were creatively decorated to welcome young children and families into the community. The Opelika Fire Department visited and shared fire prevention tips with the children and families. The big red fire truck was a center of delight for all. Members spent much time with the children and families in the community and offered them treats. The Opelika Police Department also brought a police car to show and entertain the children. They shared many safety lessons and tips. Aubie, the mascot from Auburn University, had fun running and playing with the children through the many ‘Trunk and Treat’ amusements. Auburn/Opelika MOPS provided pizza, chips and water for the families. It was a wonderful night of love, fun and fellowship. Thursday night was a reminder that “It takes a whole village to raise a child.”

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO