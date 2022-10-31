The season is here for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team, and Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown will be on the sidelines for the first time with her new team. ETSU plays host to Mars Hill in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Gym. When the ball is tipped off, it will have been 87 days since Brown was hired to replace Simon Harris. It’s been a whirlwind of activity getting ready for the first game.

