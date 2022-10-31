Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton boys finish fourth at Class A/AA state meet; Arrington wins girls' individual title
HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship. Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East,...
Johnson City Press
Gate City volleyball makes quick work of Richlands as Region 2D tournament opens
GATE CITY — Postseason volleyball is a journey and Gate City took a giant step forward on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils opened play in the quarterfinals of the Region 2D tournament. Gate City breezed to an impressive 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of visiting Richlands.
Johnson City Press
Final stat report displays plenty of top-notch performances
It was an impressive regular season for area high school football players. Cloudland running back Gage McKinney pounded away for over 2,000 yards to win the area's rushing title. He ranked No. 3 in the state of Tennessee with 2,141, and was in the top 30 nationally.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women roll in Brown’s debut
A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
Johnson City Press
Patrick Henry, Chilhowie advance to Region 1D volleyball championship
COEBURN — Patrick Henry dominated play at the net behind the dominating performance of Avery Maiden Thursday in the Region 1D volleyball semifinals. Maiden racked up 28 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Rebels (20-9) and Lauren Stauffer added 16 kills and 13 digs on the way to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 regional semifinal win over Eastside at Eastside.
Johnson City Press
New era about to begin for ETSU women
The season is here for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team, and Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown will be on the sidelines for the first time with her new team. ETSU plays host to Mars Hill in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Gym. When the ball is tipped off, it will have been 87 days since Brown was hired to replace Simon Harris. It’s been a whirlwind of activity getting ready for the first game.
Tri-Cities Vols fans and businesses excited for No. 1 CFP ranking
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday night, the Tennessee Volunteers became something they have not been since 1998: the No. 1 ranked football team in the nation. The College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the season, placing the Vols first in front of Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. But Tennessee faces one of its […]
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Spurrier engineered comeback victory in Exchange Bowl
Postseason football has become a given at Science Hill during the TSSAA’s playoff-mad era. The Hilltoppers, however, were playing a rare postseason game when Steve Spurrier was a senior in 1962. And Coach Kermit Tipton’s Hilltoppers didn’t appear to be too interested in being at J. Fred Johnson Stadium for the second time in three weeks.
Johnson City Press
Boone's Shrewsbury chosen as a Mr. Football semifinalist
Daniel Boone kicker Ben Shrewsbury was selected Thursday as one of five semifinalists for the Mr. Football kicker of the year award. The Trailblazers senior, who has made eight field goals this season and is a perfect 39 for 39 on extra-point attempts, was included on the list with Max Gilbert (Lausanne), Oziel Hernandez (Germantown), Reese Keeney (Farragut) and Oakland’s Jacob Taylor.
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
Johnson City Press
Bucs getting ready for exhibition opener
The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another team. ETSU plays host to Limestone University in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tipoff time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from the Science Hill High School home football playoff game.
Johnson City Press
Lebanon boys, Grundy girls win Region 1D cross country title
WISE — Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick edged Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell by one-tenth of a second Wednesday to take the Region 1D boys cross country championship. Elswick and Mitchell ran near-exact times on the course at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds before Elswick held off Mitchell in a final sprint to the finish line to take the individual title.
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears...
Johnson City Press
What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options
GATE CITY – Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school; students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it. Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City...
Johnson City Press
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain return to Carter Fold stage
HILTONS, Va. — If Carson Peters’ earlier 2022 performances at the Carter Family Fold are any indication, expect a big crowd this weekend when the band returns to the historic venue. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. as part of...
Johnson City Press
Wallace group to purchase Lonesome Pine Raceway
COEBURN, Va. — Mark Ebert, the owner of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, has entered into an agreement with Lonesome Pine Raceway owner Bobby Hill to purchase the Coeburn racing facility. In an agreement the parties released on the track’s Facebook page, there will be a brief lease period...
Johnson City Press
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which support...
Johnson City Press
Enrollment for ETSU Winter Session allows students to excel toward graduation
Registration for Winter Session classes will soon begin at East Tennessee State University. Winter Session lasts only four weeks, allowing students to complete one course of up to 4 credits in a shorter period of time. Courses offered during Winter Session are nearly 100% online to allow for the convenience...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate
Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year it once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
The city of Kingsport took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the creek is...
