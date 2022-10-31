ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'John will embrace Auburn': Cohen hired as new athletic director

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyREu_0itfeY7100

AUBURN — John Cohen is officially Auburn's new athletic director, the university announced Monday evening.

Cohen had been in the same position at Mississippi State since 2016 , when he transitioned into the role after serving as baseball coach. He played baseball at Mississippi State in the late 1980s before pursuing a coaching career.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn president Chris Roberts said in his announcement of the hire. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

NEW INTERIM COACH: Cadillac Williams named interim coach for Auburn football

FINDING AUBURN'S NEXT COACH 7 things Auburn football should − and shouldn't − do in finding Bryan Harsin's replacement

Cohen hired Chris Lemonis as Mississippi State baseball coach in 2019, which led to the university’s first national title in a team sport in 2021.

Cohen also hired Mike Leach as football coach in 2020. Earlier this year, he hired Chris Jans (men’s basketball) and Sam Purcell (women’s basketball) to take over the programs amidst renovations to Humphrey Coliseum in hopes of rejuvenating the brand of basketball in Starkville.

While Cohen wasn’t the one who hired Vic Schaefer as women’s basketball coach, it was in his tenure as AD that the program saw three Elite Eight runs, including two national title appearances.

His hiring of Nikki McCray-Penson after Schaefer’s departure, however, led to a drop in the program. After football coach Dan Mullen left for Florida in 2017, Cohen hired Joe Moorhead, whose tenure lasted only two seasons.

Cohen's first move as the 16th AD at Auburn was to elevate Rich McGlynn, who was the interim athletic director, to deputy athletic director, according to the announcement.

“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said in the release. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

Cohen is a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He played baseball at Birmingham–Southern in 1986 before coming to Mississippi State.

Stefan Krajisnik of The Clarion Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi) contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 'John will embrace Auburn': Cohen hired as new athletic director

