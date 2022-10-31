ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Dicey fight for Metro Sheriff heads into final hours

We've been telling you about one of the diciest races in and around Omaha this election, the fight to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of secret deals and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Education on the line: Metro board of education job on the ballot

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education district covering most Douglas County schools is up for re-election. The incumbent says the next decade of education is on the line, while her challenger was inspired to run due to controversial health education standards. As challenger Marni Hodgen goes...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

OWH backs Democrat Blood: Pillen ‘rebuffed us’

For the first time in years, the state’s largest newspaper is endorsing a Democrat for governor. The Omaha World-Herald backing State Sen. Carol Blood over Republican Jim Pillen, in large part because Pillen refused to meet with the paper’s editorial board. According to its latest endorsement, “Blood met...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named

Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

County board write-in candidates oppose wind farm

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County’s write-in candidates for first district board of commissioners are lining up in opposition to wind farms, but outgoing commissioner Jim Thurman said the county is walking a path of economic stagnation if it blocks renewable energy. Thurman said he expects a planning and...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Iowa county passes law putting restrictions on CO2 pipeline projects

SHELBY COUNTY, Iowa — In Shelby County, Iowa, the board of supervisors put limits on companies proposing controversial carbon capture pipelines on Tuesday. Three companies want to build pipelines across the Midwest. The proposed route by Summit Carbon Solutions would pass through Shelby County. From health concerns to property...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers

Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
FAIRFIELD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

$20 million awarded to Omaha meat packing business

OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture made a stop in Omaha Wednesday to announce a multi-million dollar investment in the state's meat packing industry. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to make the market more competitive. Secretary Tom Vilsack toured Greater Omaha Packing, a company that...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
LINCOLN, NE

