KETV.com
Douglas County officials predict more than 200,000 votes will be cast in 2022 midterms
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Election Commission is estimating more than 200,000 votes will be cast in the 2022 midterms. Election Commissioner Brian Kruse predicted a voter turnout of 57% — 204,716 votes cast — in a release Wednesday morning. “Voters should be assured that...
News Channel Nebraska
Dicey fight for Metro Sheriff heads into final hours
We've been telling you about one of the diciest races in and around Omaha this election, the fight to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of secret deals and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters...
KETV.com
Education on the line: Metro board of education job on the ballot
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education district covering most Douglas County schools is up for re-election. The incumbent says the next decade of education is on the line, while her challenger was inspired to run due to controversial health education standards. As challenger Marni Hodgen goes...
KETV.com
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Name left off Dodge County early ballots, corrections sent
A name was left off ballots for about 2,900 absentee voters in Dodge County, but the county clerk sent corrected ballots.
News Channel Nebraska
OWH backs Democrat Blood: Pillen ‘rebuffed us’
For the first time in years, the state’s largest newspaper is endorsing a Democrat for governor. The Omaha World-Herald backing State Sen. Carol Blood over Republican Jim Pillen, in large part because Pillen refused to meet with the paper’s editorial board. According to its latest endorsement, “Blood met...
iheart.com
Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named
Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
News Channel Nebraska
County board write-in candidates oppose wind farm
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County’s write-in candidates for first district board of commissioners are lining up in opposition to wind farms, but outgoing commissioner Jim Thurman said the county is walking a path of economic stagnation if it blocks renewable energy. Thurman said he expects a planning and...
KETV.com
Iowa county passes law putting restrictions on CO2 pipeline projects
SHELBY COUNTY, Iowa — In Shelby County, Iowa, the board of supervisors put limits on companies proposing controversial carbon capture pipelines on Tuesday. Three companies want to build pipelines across the Midwest. The proposed route by Summit Carbon Solutions would pass through Shelby County. From health concerns to property...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
klkntv.com
Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
KETV.com
$20 million awarded to Omaha meat packing business
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture made a stop in Omaha Wednesday to announce a multi-million dollar investment in the state's meat packing industry. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to make the market more competitive. Secretary Tom Vilsack toured Greater Omaha Packing, a company that...
PepperJax returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
