Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween

By Sean McDowell
 3 days ago

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A spooky night awaited trick-or-treaters in one Jackson County city.

Numerous homes in Blue Springs, Missouri are decked out in their scariest décor, as homeowners celebrate Halloween Night. Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.

The Blair family has turned their yard off SW Kinslin into a huge project of sorts.

David Blair and his loved ones built their yard and garage into “Blairs Haunted Hollow,” complete with multiple animatronic monsters, large motion-detecting robots designed to give a fun scare to the unsuspecting. The big, visual display extends into the family’s garage.

“We enjoy having people come out and experience it,” Blair said. “Where do I get it from? Spirit Halloween, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Big Lots, anywhere that sells this stuff, we’ll go out and try to find it. We’ve also found a lot of stuff on Facebook marketplace.”

Blair said his display won this year’s home tour, which is drawing Halloween lovers to each setup via Facebook.

Brandon Wlodarski, who lives off SW Warrior Circle, created a “Haunted Hill,” which includes space in several of his neighbors’ yards. Once the sun goes down, he said he expected to see 200-300 people to swing by for a scare.

“You set up outside and all your neighbors come by. People from other neighborhoods and communities come by. It’s still a community function. Who doesn’t like spooky? Spooky is always a little exciting,” Wladarski said.

Many homeowners told FOX4 their displays will be visible until this weekend.

