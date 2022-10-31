Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on her then boyfriend.

She has since been charged in municipal court with misdemeanor domestic assault.

“He was afraid because she had a gun, and he had to leave the residence,” said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department.

Things in the days after her primary win seem to have taken a turn for the worst after police said she got into an argument with him about politics.

The police report says, “Ms. McGill cocked her gun and then pointed it at him, so he fled to the neighbor’s house where he called police.”

Police responded to the scene, but McGill allegedly did not follow their commands and the officer was forced to physically pull her out.

“I moved to Ms. McGill on the front porch, broke her screen door, removing her from the house and placing her in handcuffs,” the officer said in the report.

“She would not comply with the officers, and they actually had to make entry into the residence to get her out,” Taylor told FOX4.

McGill claimed she was defending herself, but the video she recorded and showed officers on scene showed the opposite, officials said.

“It appeared that she was actually following him and trying to record him and heckling him were their words,” Taylor said.

Police on scene did a check and found out that McGill had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

FOX4 reached out twice to the candidate to ask her about this, and both times she hung up on us.

The first hearing in this case is scheduled for January.

