Gwen Stefani knows she and Blake Shelton didn't make the most obvious pair when they started dating. She is a punk-pop California native famous for songs, including Hollaback Girl," and Shelton is an Oklahoma farmer who loves to fish and one of this generation's most successful country music stars. However, she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that they are the same where it counts.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO