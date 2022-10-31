Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire Reveals Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
Reba McEntire is taking it easy whether she likes it or not. McEntire revealed Wednesday that her doctor had advised to go on vocal rest, which forced her to reschedule this weekend’s show. The Oklahoma native, who can be seen in an all-new episode of “Big Sky” on ABC...
Kelsea Ballerini Joins Carrie Underwood to Reveal the 2023 CMT Music Awards Are Headed to Texas
The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are heading to Texas. CMT and CBS announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country’s only entirely fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center. The telecast marks the first time the event has aired from Texas or the venue. The show will air on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
LISTEN: Hailey Whitters Covers George Jones Holiday Classic "New Baby For Christmas"
CMT Women of Country member Hailey Whitters has officially kicked off the holiday season. To get country music fans in the festive spirit, the Iowa native released a rendition of George Jones' classic, "New Baby For Christmas." The timeless tune comes on the heels of her chart-climbing single "Everything She Ain't" from her critically acclaimed album "RAISED."
Pics: Gabby Barrett Gives Birth, Introduces New Son
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner have a new addition to celebrate headed into the holidays. The couple revealed on social media that their son Augustine Boone Foehner was born on October 27. “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother,” they wrote. “What a precious gift from our Lord!”...
Taylor Swift Announces Next Tour - And It Will Include Her Country Hits
Taylor Swift revealed her next tour Tuesday morning, and since its theme reflects her whole musical journey, country music fans can bet they'll get to hear a few of her early country hits like "Our Song" or Love Story." Dubbed The Eras Tour, Swift will launch the journey on March...
Dierks Bentley And Jimmie Allen Are Set To Compete In All-Star Pickleball Tournament
Country music sensations Dierks Bentley and Jimmie Allen will soon exchange their microphones for pickleball paddles. CBS Sports drafted Bentley and Allen to participate in a two-hour comedy special, slated to air on Thursday, November 17, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. The highly anticipated competition will also be available on Paramount+ and to stream live.
Watch: Thomas Rhett Announces 2023 Tour
Thomas Rhett announced Thursday that he’ll reunite his Home Team this summer with HOME TEAM TOUR 23. Rhett has wrangled Cole Swindell and Nate Smith to join him on the 40-city journey that will launch May 4 in Iowa. “Being on the road is one of my favorite places...
Runaway June Steps Back Into The Spotlight With New Frontwoman And Releases "Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)"
Meet Stevie Woodward – the new lead vocalist of hit country group Runaway June. The seasoned singer-songwriter joined Natalie Stovall and founding member Jennifer Wayne. Woodward replaced Naomi Cooke, Runaway June's previous front-woman. Cooke spent nearly seven years with the all-female band, until she decided to leave and pursue a solo career.
The Frontmen's Tim Rushlow Reveals He Eloped
Former Little Texas frontman Tim Rushlow has more than a new band in his life – he also has a new wife. Rushlow, who is a member of the band The Frontmen with Restless Heart's Larry Stewart and Lonestar's Richie McDonald, just revealed that he married fiancée Kelly Woodring in September.
Gwen Stefani On Her Unexpected Love For Blake Shelton, "God put us together."
Gwen Stefani knows she and Blake Shelton didn't make the most obvious pair when they started dating. She is a punk-pop California native famous for songs, including Hollaback Girl," and Shelton is an Oklahoma farmer who loves to fish and one of this generation's most successful country music stars. However, she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that they are the same where it counts.
Congrats to our $500 1st Place Gruesome Twosome!
Today’s the day we are celebrating Live with Kelly & Ryan’s Halloween Special and announcing the winners of our Gruesome Twosome Photo Contest. 1st place prize of $500 goes to Mrs. Frankenstein and her partner Mr. Frankenstein – The makeup alone is epic. In 2nd Place winning...
