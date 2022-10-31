ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 21

Gary Why
3d ago

let's take away all the government had outs they get . let them stand and provide for thier own. no more tribal monies from the state or federal government. period.

Reply(12)
7
Related
CalMatters

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Death in the family.’ California tribe anguished as water, sacred fish vanish from rivers

Carrying a pair of 20-foot wooden poles with a net strung between them, Ron Reed shimmied above the Klamath River across wooden boards perched between slippery boulders. He paused and stared into the white foam. With a lunge, Reed, a 60-year-old fisherman who belongs to the Karuk Tribe, thrust his dip net into the Klamath’s swirling current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice

California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Q&A: Brian Dahle, candidate for California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his 26 years as an elected official, Brian Dahle has never lost a race. The Republican state senator believes his run for governor, which pits him against Democrat and incumbent Gavin Newsom, won't be any different. Dahle spoke with KCRA 3 as Election Day is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.

In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

When does daylight saving time end in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.  Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.  States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

Crowley Picked to Develop California Offshore Wind Hub

Plans are taking shape for a West Coast wind port to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Jacksonville, Florida-based Crowley has signed an agreement with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of the terminal in Northern California.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy