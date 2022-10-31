ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

live5news.com

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Potentially armed suspect barricaded in Columbia home, police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Police are working to get a potentially armed man to leave his home following a call on Thursday afternoon. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there for the last several hours.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Police searching for three alleged liquor store shoplifters

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying these three alleged shoplifters who took multiple liquor bottles from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on Oct. 28. The three women left the parking lot in a silver SUV. Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com...
LEXINGTON, SC
WMBF

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Clarendon desperate for foster families

Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department searching for armed robber in internet exchange

Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are searching for an armed male suspect accused of stealing a cell phone from a victim during an internet exchange over the weekend. Investigators are searching for Terrell Carter and have active arrest warrants. He is accused of stealing a cell phone while armed during...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Young boy in Cayce brings joy to city sanitation workers

CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers. Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.
CAYCE, SC
manninglive.com

Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges

Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

