Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wach.com
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
City of Orangeburg receives federal funding for community facilities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075. It's part of the USDA's rural healthcare grant program. The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment. The city is using these funds...
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
Sumter emergency services see uptick in calls, visits as renters struggle to pay
SUMTER, S.C. — Cooking at a local nursing home is just one Sabrina McQuilla's jobs. The other is being a mom to three boys. In her down time, she thinks of how to provide for them best. "A lot of times I can't even sleep because I'm trying to...
abccolumbia.com
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy beginning Nov.10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Citizens Academy beginning this month. The event will begin on November 10 and the application deadline is November 8. The Citizens Academy will give members of the community an in-depth look into local law enforcement. They’ll also learn...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
Potentially armed suspect barricaded in Columbia home, police say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Police are working to get a potentially armed man to leave his home following a call on Thursday afternoon. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there for the last several hours.
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
WMBF
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
wach.com
Police searching for three alleged liquor store shoplifters
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying these three alleged shoplifters who took multiple liquor bottles from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on Oct. 28. The three women left the parking lot in a silver SUV. Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com...
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
WMBF
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
manninglive.com
Clarendon desperate for foster families
Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department searching for armed robber in internet exchange
Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are searching for an armed male suspect accused of stealing a cell phone from a victim during an internet exchange over the weekend. Investigators are searching for Terrell Carter and have active arrest warrants. He is accused of stealing a cell phone while armed during...
Two sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murders of three in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following a jury trial in Lexington County for the death of three men on December 17, 2019. Co-defendants Jeremy Cornish and Justin Hopkins were both convicted of three counts of murder...
Young boy in Cayce brings joy to city sanitation workers
CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers. Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.
manninglive.com
Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges
Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1