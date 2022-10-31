Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
CWD in Elk Discovered in Two New Hunting Areas Near Cody
CODY — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvest bull elk October 12 and October 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
New helicopter at Cody hospital looks to save time and lives
Cody is known as the gateway to Yellowstone National Park and all of its amazing natural wonders, but it's now going to be home to the first hospital-owned medical helicopter in Wyoming.
mybighornbasin.com
Photographer Who Captured Iconic Gulf War Image Comes to Cody
Kenneth Jarecke is an author, photojournalist, and war correspondent and he hardly needs an introduction. Jarecke has worked in more than 80 countries and has been featured in LIFE magazine, TIME magazine, National Geographic, and Sports Illustrated, among others. He is a founding member of Contact Press Images and is...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits
A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
mybighornbasin.com
Park County: Public Meeting on New Cell Tower Near Wapiti
The proposed 195-foot tower would provide wireless service for several carriers in the Wapiti Valley but would also be a noticeable fixture along the North Fork Highway. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission is hosting a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16. At this hearing, the Board will consider a special use permit for Horizon Tower, L.L.C., to erect a new cell tower in the Wapiti Valley near the North Fork Highway.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Dr Aaron Billin, Park County Health Officer
Doctor Aaron Billin, Park County Health Officer and medical director of the ER in Powell, spoke about COVID, whether another pandemic could happen and what lessons did we learn from living through the COVID 19 pandemic. He also spoke about this upcoming flu season. What precautions can be taken to help prevent or mitigate getting the flu and should people get vaccinated this year.
mybighornbasin.com
Wanted: Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office Needs Metal Detectors for Crime Investigation
On Monday, Oct. 31, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office released a request for equipment and operators. However, this won’t be a western posse enforcing the law but a team of skilled amateurs searching for justice. “We are reaching out to the community for those who have metal...
