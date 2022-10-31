ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

CWD in Elk Discovered in Two New Hunting Areas Near Cody

CODY — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvest bull elk October 12 and October 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region...
CODY, WY
Photographer Who Captured Iconic Gulf War Image Comes to Cody

Kenneth Jarecke is an author, photojournalist, and war correspondent and he hardly needs an introduction. Jarecke has worked in more than 80 countries and has been featured in LIFE magazine, TIME magazine, National Geographic, and Sports Illustrated, among others. He is a founding member of Contact Press Images and is...
CODY, WY
Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits

A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
CODY, WY
Park County: Public Meeting on New Cell Tower Near Wapiti

The proposed 195-foot tower would provide wireless service for several carriers in the Wapiti Valley but would also be a noticeable fixture along the North Fork Highway. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission is hosting a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16. At this hearing, the Board will consider a special use permit for Horizon Tower, L.L.C., to erect a new cell tower in the Wapiti Valley near the North Fork Highway.
PARK COUNTY, WY
SYP: Dr Aaron Billin, Park County Health Officer

Doctor Aaron Billin, Park County Health Officer and medical director of the ER in Powell, spoke about COVID, whether another pandemic could happen and what lessons did we learn from living through the COVID 19 pandemic. He also spoke about this upcoming flu season. What precautions can be taken to help prevent or mitigate getting the flu and should people get vaccinated this year.
PARK COUNTY, WY

