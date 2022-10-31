One of the best young players on the 2021 Colorado football team will be in Boulder on Saturday. Christian Gonzalez will be wearing an Oregon uniform, however. A week later, two more of the top Buffs from last year – Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice – will be on the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but in USC Trojans uniforms.

