Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Arapahoe Sheriff beats the odds to recover stolen catalytic convertersHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Three fun events in Denver this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Colorado football: JT Shrout still settling in, developing as Buffs’ starter at QB
Since graduating from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., in 2018, JT Shrout has been through a lot. Shrout, 23, spent three seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Colorado in 2021. He endured a season-ending knee injury a year ago and a coaching change this year. He’s also had five different offensive coordinators and four different quarterback coaches.
CU football notes: Buffs’ DT Jalen Sami elevating game in second half of season
As a whole, the Colorado defense has had a rough season. As an individual, however, Jalen Sami has elevated his game. A fifth-year junior defensive tackle from Colorado Springs, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sami continues to play high level football in the trenches for the Buffs (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12), who host No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0) on Saturday at Folsom Field.
Colorado football: Buffs preparing to face one of nation’s best in Oregon QB Bo Nix
Last Saturday, the Colorado defense made Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet look like a Heisman Trophy candidate. This Saturday, the Buffaloes need to figure out how to stop an actual Heisman Trophy candidate. CU (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) has a lot of challenges in trying to knock off No. 8 Oregon...
Fighting for players, CU Buffs’ Mike Sanford asks for support of NIL collective
One of the best young players on the 2021 Colorado football team will be in Boulder on Saturday. Christian Gonzalez will be wearing an Oregon uniform, however. A week later, two more of the top Buffs from last year – Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice – will be on the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but in USC Trojans uniforms.
Jaylyn Sherrod, Kindyll Wetta a dynamic backcourt duo for Colorado women’s basketball
Jaylyn Sherrod is the point guard and one of the unquestioned leaders of the Colorado women’s basketball team. Kindyll Wetta already is one of the top backcourt defenders in the Pac-12 Conference and a player the Buffaloes are counting on for continued growth, even as she frequently spells Sherrod at the point.
Women’s basketball: Frontcourt duo dominates in Buffs’ exhibition win
An undersized Division II opponent in an exhibition game certainly wasn’t the most difficult task for Colorado’s new-look frontcourt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday night Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller offered a glimpse into what they could be together for the CU women’s basketball team this season. Vonleh scored...
