ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

Colorado football: JT Shrout still settling in, developing as Buffs’ starter at QB

Since graduating from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., in 2018, JT Shrout has been through a lot. Shrout, 23, spent three seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Colorado in 2021. He endured a season-ending knee injury a year ago and a coaching change this year. He’s also had five different offensive coordinators and four different quarterback coaches.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU football notes: Buffs’ DT Jalen Sami elevating game in second half of season

As a whole, the Colorado defense has had a rough season. As an individual, however, Jalen Sami has elevated his game. A fifth-year junior defensive tackle from Colorado Springs, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sami continues to play high level football in the trenches for the Buffs (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12), who host No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0) on Saturday at Folsom Field.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Fighting for players, CU Buffs’ Mike Sanford asks for support of NIL collective

One of the best young players on the 2021 Colorado football team will be in Boulder on Saturday. Christian Gonzalez will be wearing an Oregon uniform, however. A week later, two more of the top Buffs from last year – Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice – will be on the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but in USC Trojans uniforms.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Frontcourt duo dominates in Buffs’ exhibition win

An undersized Division II opponent in an exhibition game certainly wasn’t the most difficult task for Colorado’s new-look frontcourt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday night Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller offered a glimpse into what they could be together for the CU women’s basketball team this season. Vonleh scored...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy