This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
Help for driverless vehicles, decriminalization of fentanyl strips among new Pa. laws
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development...
fox5dc.com
Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?
Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply
Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
theburgnews.com
Get Hooked: Hookers Seafood Joint opens in downtown Harrisburg with fried favorites
According to the owners of downtown Harrisburg’s newest seafood restaurant, it hasn’t taken long for people to get hooked on their food. Within a week from last Thursday’s soft opening of Hookers Seafood Joint on Walnut Street, first-time customers have already returned for more. Owners Robert Bryant...
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring
When Thomas Zimmerman Jr. was planning to retire, he and his wife wanted to do to something to give back to the community. They knew it would be veteran-related because Zimmerman’s father was a World War II veteran. Zimmerman realized there were veterans that were struggling and needed help.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
Josh Shapiro makes final swing through central Pennsylvania in governor’s race
HARRISBURG - Josh Shapiro, the front-running Democratic candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, capped the first half of a statewide Election Week bus tour with a slickly-staged rally in Midtown Harrisburg where he tried to reclaim the freedom banner in this race. Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general since 2017, is competing with...
UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event. At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired...
Harrisburg to see $9.25 million in grants to City Island stadium, educational facilities
Over $9 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding will be awarded to projects in Dauphin County. The recipients have been announced by the office of state representative Patty Kim, and include three major projects within the city of Harrisburg. “I am thrilled to announce these RACP grants that...
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location
YORK, Pa.-- Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have...
abc27.com
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Election preview: 48th state senate district to feature a rematch
Voters in Pennsylvania’s 48th state senate district will have a rapid rematch on their ballots next week, as the same candidates who ran for the seat in last year’s special election will be appearing again for 2022. Republican Chris Gebhard is seeking to retain the seat he won...
Pa. man acquitted of Christmas Eve murder charges in Michigan
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI – A Pennsylvania man charged with murder in the Upper Peninsula has been acquitted of all charges. WLUC-TV reports that a jury found Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, not guilty of all four felony charges after an eight-day trial in Gogebic County. Millard was charged...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
abc27.com
USPS to host November job fair
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
Comments / 0