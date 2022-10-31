Read full article on original website
Alcohol license revoked from Richmond store where triple shooting took place
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A convenience store in Richmond’s northside has temporarily lost its permit to sell alcohol as part of the fallout of a triple shooting in front of the store last week. This comes after community leaders gathered over the weekend and demanded something change when it...
Richmond Police Arrest Juvenile in 23rd Street Homicide
Richmond Police Arrest Juvenile in 23rd Street Homicide
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
PHOTOS: Persons of interest steal gun in Richmond commercial robbery, police say
Richmond Police said the suspects had entered the business while it was closed and stole various items, including a gun.
Petersburg offering support group for loved ones of homicide victims
The meetings will take place at 6 p.m. every other Wednesday at the Petersburg Library, which is located at 201 W. Washington Street. The first meeting occurred Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Some 911 calls delayed due to staffing shortage in Richmond, Chesterfield
When a Richmond woman tried to call 911 to report a car break-in, she told 8News that her calls were not answered. Instead, she was sent to an automated message saying all operators were busy.
Midlothian man out $1,500 after falling victim to squirrel scam
"I was heartbroken. I was mad," Heath said. "I never thought it would happen to me, but it's money I had set aside for Christmas. It's just sad that somebody preys on people like this."
He wasn't named in alleged mass shooting tip. Does Richmond regret accusing him?
Members of the Richmond Police Department told a federal courtroom that Julio Alvarado-Dubon was not mentioned in a tip from what former Police Chief Gerald Smith called a "hero citizen".
Man injured in early morning shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in a reported shooting near Hull Street Road in Richmond on Thursday morning.
'Seamless' early voting took this Virginia couple less than 5 minutes
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 688,302 voters have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterms as of November 1, compared to 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterm elections.
Va. family says safety is at risk because of Facebook puppy scam
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in New Kent fears for her family’s safety after a hacker took over her mother’s Facebook account. Amy Jackson called 12 On Your Side after dealing with the scammer for about a month. On the fake account, listed as “Teresa Jackson...
17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Crashes, speeding, side mirrors hit: Residents call for enhanced speeding penalty on Laburnum Avenue
People living near Laburnum Avenue in Richmond say they're fed up with the dangerous driving right outside of their homes.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
What VDOT, police have learned about crash that killed Chesterfield father
VSP said the truck carrying the load of I-beams was deemed "overheight" and going at a high rate of speed.
Virginia Center Commons has closed. Some shoppers took a piece of the mall home.
Virginia Center Commons mall closed its doors for good this week in Henrico, but not without one last sale.
Will Richmond’s plan to remove mandatory parking minimums pass?
Nashville, Tennessee; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and the entire state of California typically share few things in common; however, all three jurisdictions eliminated their mandatory parking minimums within the last month. The City of Richmond could soon join the lengthening list of localities no longer telling business owners and developers how much parking their properties must provide should the city council pass a proposal put forward by 1st District representative Andreas Addison.
