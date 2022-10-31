ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
RICHMOND, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
PETERSBURG, VA
ggwash.org

Will Richmond’s plan to remove mandatory parking minimums pass?

Nashville, Tennessee; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and the entire state of California typically share few things in common; however, all three jurisdictions eliminated their mandatory parking minimums within the last month. The City of Richmond could soon join the lengthening list of localities no longer telling business owners and developers how much parking their properties must provide should the city council pass a proposal put forward by 1st District representative Andreas Addison.
RICHMOND, VA

