Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series
NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's Spirited Gets Second Trailer
Apple TV+ has released a second trailer for Spirited, and while the first leaned heavily on the personalities of stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this time around audiences can get a lot more of a sense for how the world of the movie functions. Here, we learn that the story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol didn't just happen to Ebenezer Scrooge, but is something that happens to one person every year. This time around, Ferrell's Ghost has chosen Reynolds's character, over the objections of others who believe him to be un-fixable. But it also looks like there might be something more going on, as Ferrell's character seems to be preoccupied with a woman who works for Reynolds.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals First Footage
Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.
Kevin Hart's Game of Thrones Costume Slays Halloween
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, took inspiration from Game of Thrones for their Halloween costumes this year. While many celebrities dressed as characters from popular comics, movies, and anime -- with Marvel's mutants from the X-Men proving especially popular this year -- the Harts dressed as characters from HBO's popular fantasy drama based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin. Kevin Hart dressed as the wise and knowledgeable Tyrion Lannister, while Eniko dressed as Ellaria Sand, a paramour to Oberyn Martell who sought revenge after the death of the "Red Viper." You can see both Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's Game of Thrones costumes embedded below via Instagram.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies
Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Neil Patrick Harris' Family Debuts Epic Fast Food Halloween Costumes
How I Met Your Mother and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle actor Neil Patrick Harris took to social media yesterday to share his annual family Halloween photo. The costumed pics are a tradition at this point, with Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their children Gideon and Harper posing for elaborate and usually hilarious photo shoots during spooky season. This time around, the family all posed as fast food mascots, with the parents dressed as the Burger King and Ronald McDonald, and the children dressed as Wendy Thomas and Colonel Harland Sanders. The latter two are real people, who served as the faces of Wendy's and Kentucky Fried Chicken, respectively.
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Hypes Denji's Big Dream Coming True
Chainsaw Man is making its way through its debut anime season, and the newest episode of the series has surprisingly brought Denji much closer to making his hilarious dream come true! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to a much different kind of action hero with Denji. Down on his luck and unwittingly brought into a fearsome world of devils, Denji doesn't really have any kind of grand dream that others fighting devils around him might have. All he's fighting for is the chance at a better life and to fondle a woman's bosom.
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
