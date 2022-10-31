ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Here's what concerns Clemson football coordinators about facing Notre Dame

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 3 days ago
CLEMSON — Clemson football’s offensive coordinators had an extra week to prepare for a prime time showdown at Notre Dame with a chance to continue toward what the Tigers hope is a return to the College Football Playoffs.

It came at a good time, not only for preparation but for players to rest.

The fifth-ranked Tigers (8-0) play Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC) at Notre Dame (5-3) in South Bend, Indiana, before finishing the ACC schedule with back-to-back home games against Louisville and Miami.

“We had a great open week,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “Obviously, much-needed. We haven’t been this late without having an open date in a while. … The message to the team and to the offense from me was that it’s time to recommit and go into the championship phase for our program.”

Clemson’s offense and defense rank second among ACC teams in league play. The Tigers’ defense shut out Syracuse in the second half two weeks ago and allowed the offense to rally for a 27-21 victory to stay perfect.

“It’s championship football, big boy football,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “Bring your pads and let’s go to work."

Clemson's defensive challenges against Notre Dame

RUN GAME: Notre Dame has averaged 228 rushing yards, 4.9 per carry, in its last five games. The Irish went for 287 against North Carolina and 246 last week against Syracuse. Audric Estime (5.6 average with eight TDs), Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree are all between 78 and 99 attempts.

Goodwin: "You've got to stop the run game. It's just the physicality up front. ... First and foremost, you'd better have a physical mindset on Saturday night. That's the number one thing. Our guys have to show up with the right mindset."

TIGHT END: The leading receiver for Notre Dame is junior tight end Michael Mayer (6-foot-4, 265 pounds). He has 47 catches, nearly twice as many as any wideout, for 580 yards and six touchdowns.

Goodwin: "The ball is going to (number) 87. ... He's a really savvy route-runner. He understands how to use his body, leverage and separation. He's physical at the top of the step. We can't let him push off and create that separation. He runs better than you'd think for a big guy. He can stretch the field vertically as well."

Clemson's offensive challenges against Notre Dame

VETERAN GROUP: Notre Dame's starting defense has nine seniors or graduate students with one junior. Defensive coordinator Al Golden, in his first year with the Irish, is a former head coach at Miami and spend the previous six years in the NFL, and last season was linebackers coach for Super Bowl team Cincinnati.

Streeter: "He's done a great job. He's got a ton of experience. This is a very experience group, a lot of seniors. They're smart. They understand their jobs. They're in the right spots. They don't give up a ton of big plays and they play well together. Tough, physical group."

VENOMOUS VYPER: Edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is considered a likely NFL first-round draft pick with talents similar to Myles Murphy of Clemson. Foskey (6-5, 265) plays what is called a "vyper" position, which is a cross between a defensive end and a linebacker. So, he's not always lining up in the same place.

Streeter: "He's really good football player. He has seven sacks. Very athletic, plays hard. We've got to do a great job with him. He's shown week in and week out that he can make plays. And he's shown a lot of different ways of making plays, not just sacks. He's done a lot of other good things, too. He's a big kid, strong kid."

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

