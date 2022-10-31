Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
bocaratontribune.com
Hanley Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Brice Makris Brunch
Event to raise funds for substance use disorder prevention and recovery programs. Boca Raton, FL – Hanley Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Brice Makris Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Foundation Board Member John Makris and his wife Michelle will chair the event that honors their son, Brice, who tragically passed away two years ago at age 23 from a Fentanyl overdose. All funds raised will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Brice Makris Endowment Fund for lifesaving treatment scholarships and addiction prevention programs.
luxury-houses.net
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
bocaratontribune.com
Palm Health Foundation’s NeuroArts Panel Connects Beauty and the Brain
Event showcased convergence of Palm Beach County’s science and cultural assets. Palm Beach County, FL–Leaders from the fields of brain science, arts, and health came together on October 18, 2022, for Palm Health Foundation’s “Celebrating Human Flourishing Through the NeuroArts” panel discussion at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience. Over 70 people attended the keynote event to learn about the connections being made in Palm Beach County between the arts, brain research, and mental well-being. The event was part of Palm Health Foundation’s sixth annual month-long Train the Brain community health campaign that returns every October to encourage residents to take charge of their brain health.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million
14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
City of Boynton Beach searching for resident whose gone 'the extra mile' to be holiday parade grand marshal
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Boynton Beach are looking for someone who has made a positive impact and gone out of their way to make the city a better place. The person will fill the shoes of the grand marshal for the 51st annual holiday parade that will take place downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Lower lumber prices make restoration of two parks palatable
Buoyed by a $6 million drop in the cost estimate, Boca Raton City Council members enthusiastically approved a plan to refurbish long-neglected canoe trails and a boardwalk at Rutherford and Lake Wyman parks. The plan carried a $15.5 million price tag when presented in June. But City Manager Leif Ahnell...
WPBF News 25
Frustrations rise as Lake Worth Beach residents, business owners see spike in utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach's popularity is on the rise, but so are the utility rates for residents and business owners - and some can't afford them. Resident Raul Fernandez said he is a first-time homeowner who is now second-guessing living in the city because his utility bill has gone up by more than 100% over the past two months.
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Greenmarkets reopen
Shana Criscitiello (far left) and Carolina Albuquerque purchase fresh fruits and juices from vendor Juan Mejias of My Exotic Fruits at the Delray Beach Green Market. My Exotic Fruits is a farm based in the Redlands area of Miami-Dade County. Read more about the greenmarkets here. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star.
bocaratontribune.com
The Symphonia’s 2022-23 Concert Season Kickoff Is on ‘Fire’
Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its first concert of its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ themed season on Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for the kickoff performance is ‘FIRE.’ Renowned violinist Andrés Cardénes is featured as Conductor and Violin Soloist.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
bocaratontribune.com
B’nai Torah Congregation Welcomes New Torah to Community
Boca Raton, FL – In mid-October, B’nai Torah Congregation – the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. – welcomed a new Torah to Boca Raton. The Torah scroll is one of the most sacred objects in Judaism. Every synagogue or Jewish center needs it as the anchor. Reading directly from the Torah scroll is the focal point, and most sacred ritual, of synagogue religious services. It is a central part of Jewish life, according to Rabbi David Steinhardt. The new B’nai Torah Congregation scroll, named L’Chaim or “life,” is dedicated to those who lost their lives during the pandemic. It also celebrates new beginnings.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune
A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
