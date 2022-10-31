ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
EatingWell

What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
KTSA

CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking

Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.

