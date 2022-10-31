Read full article on original website
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
EatingWell
What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians
About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
Flu hospitalizations are rising dramatically, and earlier than ever, CDC says
Flu-related hospitalizations nationwide have risen dramatically in recent weeks, reaching levels historically not seen until much later in flu season, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We haven't seen this level of activity this early before," said Lynnette Brammer, team lead of the...
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
Moderna's CEO admits only the vulnerable need a COVID booster and likens the virus to flu
Not everyone needs to get an annual Covid booster, according to the head of pharma giant Moderna who also likened the virus to seasonal flu. Stéphane Bancel said his company's shots should mainly be targeted at over-50s and people with underlying health conditions. His comments seem to be at...
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured in 2021, has said the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID variants are "troublesome." New COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining traction in the U.S. at a “troublesome” rate, according to the White House’s top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. In the week...
The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here
A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
Bay News 9
Florida surgeon general recommends that adult men under 40 stay away from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
FLORIDA — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is recommending that adult men under 40 stay away from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The new guidance was issued Friday and states that a Florida Department of Health analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men ages 18-39.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
KTSA
CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking
Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
CDC updates opioid prescribing guidelines with new recommendations on tapering or continuing prescriptions
For the first time since 2016, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for clinicians and patients on the use of prescription opioids to treat short-term and long-term pain.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
