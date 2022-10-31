In multiple choice tests, “none of the above” is often an answer option. In Pennsylania’s U.S. Senate race, many voters would probably choose that option if it was on the ballot. Neither Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman nor Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz is reflective of the majority of the electorate. One is too far left, while the other too far right. Many voters have indicated they will be voting for the lesser of the two evils.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO